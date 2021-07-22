Clubhouse isn’t currently in beta and is available to everyone – TechCrunch





A year later, Clubhouse is finally out of beta. The company announced on Wednesday that it would end its waiting list and invitation system and open it to everyone. Now anyone can follow the Clubhouse link, join the creators community, or attend public events.

Clubhouse also introduces the familiar and authentic logo. This is basically a slightly modified version of the waving emoji that the company is already using. Clubhouse will continue to maintain the app’s portrait and introduce new featured icons from the Atlanta music scene to call for changes.

“The invitation system was an important part of our early history,” Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth wrote in a blog post. They say they helped clubhouses grow at a healthy rate without interruption by mobilizing users through town halls and orientation sessions to integrate new users into the app community.

Clubhouse’s trajectory is wild, even with the latest social apps. The invitation-only platform of the time took off during a pandemic, creating a wave of voice-based social networking. Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Discord, and everyone else eventually followed suit, connecting voice chat rooms and voice events to existing platforms.

Interest in Clubhouse reached a frenzy earlier this year, and the rise of the app was inseparable from the social isolation caused by the pandemic.

The world opens slowly and unevenly, and Clubhouse is slowly changing accordingly. After a long stretch of iOS only, the company launched an Android app in May. Currently, Clubhouse states that Clubhouse downloads reached 10 million in the first two months of Android apps. And earlier this month, Clubhouse introduced a text-based chat feature called Backchannel. This broadened the focus of voice-centric apps for the first time.

According to new data Sensor Tower provided to TechCrunch, Clubhouse recorded 9.6 million downloads worldwide in February, up from 2.4 million last month. After that, things settled down a bit and came back in May when TikTok was released on Android through the Google Play store. Since May, new Android users have accounted for the majority of app downloads. In June, Clubhouse was installed 7.7 million times on both iOS and Android. This is an impressive number that clearly contradicts the perception that the power of the app may not last.

Clubhouse success is a double-edged sword. The app soaring was a surprise to the team, as is often the case. Social apps are still very successful with the usual indicators of landscapes that are completely dominated by a few large, well-established platforms, but it can be difficult to maintain healthy momentum after such highs. Publishing your app to everyone should certainly help.

