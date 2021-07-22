Why I loved these $ 99 earphones





Whether you’re running for a long time or a weightlifting session in the gym, whether you like to sweat or not, proper music can enhance even the most basic workouts. For me, music is essential to all kinds of exercise. You need to put in your wireless earphones and queue your workout playlists to get ready.

But my experience with Apple’s AirPods, the most popular option, didn’t work very well. Understanding how to switch songs and change the volume (too much tapping!) Was frustrating. In addition, one AirPod always seemed to fall during a workout, which is not ideal for such expensive items. In fact, I recently misplaced one of my AirPods and haven’t found a motive to buy another.

So when the new Google Pixel Buds A series was sent to try on behalf of Prevention, it felt like a great opportunity to explore new horizons. After testing Pixel Bad for a few days (through intense training, morning jogging, and a walk for coffee), I’m not happy with the performance of these earphones. In fact, they boosted my training and made me feel good overall.

Looking for the perfect new earphones for your gym time? Here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Buds A Series.

It is sweat resistant and stylish.

Google Pixel Buds A Series Wireless Earphones

Great things come in small packages — and these headphones are no exception. There are two easy-to-wear colors, white and olive. The buds are lightweight, very comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and have a smooth, smooth feel. Use the soft eartips (three sizes) for a snug fit, and the flexible stabilizer ear arcs for a safer fit.

Interesting fact: Google has scanned thousands of ears to match the pixel buds of this dream. It’s also waterproof and sweat resistant because it’s specially designed for high-intensity training. With IPX4 waterproof rating, you won’t have to worry about falling when you go out for a run during a sweaty session or during light rain.

Audio functionality really provides.

Of course, the most important thing about wireless earphones is sound quality. The Pixel Bad is equipped with a 12mm speaker driver to provide powerful and balanced audio. There is also a unique audio function called Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume according to the surrounding conditions. So if you come across a noisy transportation stop while running outside, the buds will adapt to the environment and adjust the music to drown out excess noise. (It’s cool?)

Also, when making a call, these earphones can give you a very clear sound, thanks to a beamforming mic that helps reduce background noise.

Google

You can go hands-free.

I’m a big fan of Google Home Devices and was very excited to learn that the Google Assistant feature is built into the Pixel Bud A series. The Google Assistant feature makes it easy to see the weather before you go out. You also don’t have to tap the bud to change the volume (you can if you want).

Instead, you can say, “Hey Google, turn up the volume.” You can also use voice commands to control audio playback, send messages, access notifications, and get answers to random questions. Bonus: New features that allow you to get real-time translations in over 40 languages ​​while using your Pixel or Android 6.0 or later smartphone in combination with headphones.

Google

Battery life is impressive.

I’ve always struggled to remember to charge my AirPods and case every time I use them. And if you’ve done this before, you know how frustrating it can be to put in a pair of dead earphones. Fortunately, Pixel Bad listens up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with a charging case. The best part is speedy charging. It only takes 15 minutes to get up to 3 hours of listening time. This is a big problem for someone like me who always forgets to charge tech tools after use.

Overall, these sleek and smart wireless pixel buds are the perfect winner for fitness enthusiasts. They are also offered at a more accessible price of $ 99. Would you like to try it yourself? Get your pair with Walmart or Best Buy.

