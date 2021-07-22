UK Innovation Strategy for Designating Missions and Strategic Tech





The UK Government has launched a new innovation strategy aimed at putting innovation at the center of growth. This includes innovation missions identified by the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Advisor.

The Innovation Strategy, announced on July 22, continues the short-term industrial strategy developed under the Theresa May government. This is being claimed to support the government’s push for level-up and post-pandemic recovery in the UK region.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) has implemented this strategy as the government has made a commitment to raise R & D costs to $ 22 billion, while at the same time promoting private sector investment in R & D. Said it was important.

In its strategy, BEIS said the government will specify an innovation mission to set a clear direction, urgency and pace for the challenges facing the UK, which wants to work with the private sector in the coming years. These will be decided by the new National Council for Science and Technology, a plan recently announced by Boris Johnson and supported by the Department of Science and Technology Strategy.

The government also outlines seven strategic technologies to help the UK have globally competitive R & D and industrial strength and prioritize where it will transform the economy of the future. AI, digital and advanced computing. Bioinformatics and Genomics; Engineering Biology; Electronics, Photonics, Quantum; Energy and Environmental Technology; Robotics and Smart Machines.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has commissioned Innovate UK and UK Research and Innovation to put the strategy into action.

According to BEIS, the government works with universities and other research institutes, charities, catapults, public sector research institutes and research innovation institutions, all of which play an important role in implementing the strategy.

The five projects will receive 127 million shares through UKRI’s Strength in Places Fund. This includes 22.6 million for advanced machinery and productivity initiatives in northern England.

This strategy is planned in four areas:

Invigorate businesses seeking innovation by ensuring effective access to private and public investors, creating the world’s most exciting places for talented innovators and places, and R & D institutions doing business Unleash your business by responding to your needs and driving innovation around the world UK’s mission and technology stimulates technological innovation and gives the UK a strategic advantage, our greatest Essential for tackling some of the challenges.

Kwarteng says we are the world leaders in transformative technology, enjoying unmatched growth, security and prosperity over the next few decades, keeping the UK behind the global innovation competition. Said to enjoy the work of.

Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Group, said: The government’s new strategy welcomes the focus on innovation funds such as Connecting Capabilities and Strengthin Places that help facilitate collaboration between universities and businesses and leverage innovative businesses across the UK. Emerging technologies in key areas of the country. Towards CSR [comprehensive spending review] Priority should be given to scaling up these types of innovation schemes.

He added: The government also supports the UK region by supporting existing and new regional innovation clusters, centered on research-intensive universities that have proven successful in bringing highly skilled jobs and investments. We hope to take advantage of opportunities to help unleash the potential of. In all parts of the country.

