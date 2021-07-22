How to Get the Hyrian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD





One of The Legend of Zelda’s most iconic items is the Hyrian Shield. This is what the link will use by the end of the game in most cases. Often, it’s something you’ve always had, or given to you as part of the progress of the game, but not always. As with The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, you may need to do some work to get the shield.

Now that the adventures of the Links Wii era are now available in Switch in HD (complete with Joy-Con matches), players may be wondering how to get the series’ signature defense. .. Read on to learn where the Hyrian Shield is, how to unlock it, and why you absolutely want to get it yourself.

Where is the Hyrian Shield for The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD?

Skyward Sword Hyrian Shield is located in the Lanile Valley. You can access the state of Lanile itself relatively early, but you can only access this particular area until the end of the game.

How do I unlock the Hyrian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD?

Going through the Skyward Sword Story section, centered around the hero’s song, you will be able to unlock the Hyrian Shield, especially after completing the Lanile Valley. To do this, you need to talk to Lanile and take part in the Thunder Dragon Lightning Round.

Specifically, we will challenge the Skyward Sword Boss Rush. Selecting this option from the Lightning Round menu will create a series of links for each game boss. You can use the shields that are currently equipped, but you only have to face them with the gear you would have had when you encountered them. Other items are not allowed, but potions drank before the start of the boss battle will infuse the effect until they are no longer normal.

You can choose the first enemy, but the subsequent bosses will be determined by Lanayru instead. Also, recovery is limited to those that can be managed in each boss arena (such as fragile pots), so be sure to replenish if possible. You can get a certain reward depending on the number of bosses you have defeated. Many of these are rupees, but one is the coveted Hyrian Shield.

You need to defeat a total of 8 bosses to get the Hyrian Shield. Then you can finish the challenge and Lanayru will award you a prize! You can also get heart pieces by defeating 4 bosses. If you haven’t done so already, consider the perfect test run of the new shiny Hyylian Shield.

Can I break the Hyrian Shield with The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD?

No! The Hyrian Shield never breaks. Unlike other shields in the game, the Hyrian Shield is not destroyed and does not need to be refilled or repaired in the bazaar.

Why do I need to unlock the Hyrian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD?

Well, for one thing, that Hyrian Shield!

Aesthetics and tradition aside, as mentioned above, the Hyrian Shield never breaks. Its durability is infinite. This means you don’t have to replenish or build new shields to replace what you’ve earned. It also withstands elemental damage. This means you don’t have to worry about fire or electrical attacks, depending on the type of shield.

Considering when you can unlock it, it’s definitely worth the effort to make the Skyward Sword’s Hyrian Shield finale. If you’re the type to postpone a side quest or are interested in using it in further matches of the Thunder Dragon Lightning Round, it will also inform you of its considerable value there.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Guide

Looking for help with The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD? Check out the other guides!

