Activision Blizzard sued by California over harassment of women

Activision Blizzard, the publishing giant behind everything from Call of Duty to Overwatch, claims that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has led to years of harassment and abuse of women in the workforce. I have been accused of working culture in California.

Content Warning: Suicide, Harassment, Rape

Bloomberg states that the proceedings filed on July 20 are the culmination of a two-year investigation into publishers by the agency, and Activision Blizzards is far behind in complying with California’s extensive workplace protection. ..

To implement such compliance, DFEH brings with it this government enforcement action seeking relief, prevention and deterrence. [Activision Blizzards] Violation of state civil rights and equal wage law.

The proceedings highlight the shortage of women in leadership positions in the company and the difficulties they face in getting promotion, while highlighting the large executive-level wage discrepancies between women and men. It states that women are not only promoted slowly. They also finished earlier than the male counterpart.

The company’s Flatsboy workplace culture is also mentioned as a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women. Some of the examples provided are:

In the office, women are exposed to cube crawls that male employees drink heavily [amounts] The amount of alcohol when they crawl through various small rooms in the office and often behave improperly towards female employees. Male employees proudly get hangovers, play video games for long periods of time at work, delegate responsibility to female employees, jokes about sexual encounters, talk openly about women’s bodies, jokes about rape Say.

Female employees are constantly exposed to sexual harassment, including the constant need to fend off unwanted sexual comments and progress from male colleagues and bosses, and being groped at cube crawls and other company events. .. Senior executives and creators engaged in explicit sexual harassment without impact.

In a particularly tragic example, a female employee committed suicide while on a business trip with a male boss who brought a butt plug and lubricant on a business trip.

The proceedings also accused Activision Blizzard of failing to respond to numerous complaints about harassment, discrimination, and retaliation from male colleagues for those complaints, and affected employees were harassed by personnel. He said he was even more discouraged from filing a complaint because it was known to be close to suspicion.

DFEH has filed a proceeding seeking an injunction requiring Activision Blizzard not only to begin compliance with state workplace laws, but also to address unpaid wages, wage adjustments, backpay, and loss of wages and profits for female employees. I raised it.

In January of this year, Activision Blizzard called for infeasible attempts to make the workplace more diverse.

Update 7/21/202 110 pm ET: Activision responded to DFEH’s proceedings with a long statement calling for irresponsible action from irresponsible state bureaucrats in DFEH’s proceedings.

We respect diversity and strive to foster a workplace that provides inclusiveness to all. We, the industry, or the industry, have no place to commit sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind. We take all allegations seriously and investigate all allegations. In cases related to illegal activity, measures were taken to address the issue.

DFEH contains a distorted, often incorrect description of past Blizzards. We have worked very hard through the DFEH investigation, including providing extensive data and sufficient documentation, but declined to notify us of any issues they recognized. They did not, although the law required them to properly investigate and discuss in good faith in order to better understand and resolve their claims and concerns before proceeding to proceedings. Instead, they were in a hurry to file an inaccurate complaint, as we show in court. We were fed up with DFEH’s accused behavior and dragged into complaints the tragic suicide of an employee who died without worrying about his sad family, having nothing to do with the incident. This behavior turns out to be shameful and unprofessional, but unfortunately it’s an example of how they behaved during the course of the investigation. It is this kind of irresponsible behavior by irresponsible state bureaucrats that drives many of the state’s best businesses from California.

The paintings DFEH draws are not the workplace of Blizzard today. Over the past few years, we have continued to make significant changes to address corporate culture and reflect diversity within our leadership team since the first survey began. Updated Code of Conduct to emphasize the focus of strict retaliatory bans, expanded internal programs and channels for employees to report violations, including ASK lists with a confidential integrity hotline, and employees We have introduced an employee relationship team dedicated to investigating our concerns. We are stepping up our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and integrating our employee network at a global level to provide additional support. Employees also need to take regular harassment prevention training, which they have been doing for many years.

We put a lot of effort into creating fair and rewarding compensation packages and policies that reflect our culture and business, and pay all employees fairly for equal or virtually similar work. I am trying. We take a number of positive steps to ensure that wages are driven by non-discriminatory factors. For example, we provide compensation and compensation based on employee performance and provide extensive non-discrimination training that includes employees who are part of the compensation process.

We are confident in our ability to support our employees and demonstrate our practices as equal opportunity employers in fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces, and we promise to continue this effort in the future. It’s a shame that DFEH didn’t want to get involved with us about what they thought they saw in their research.

