When is the next Apple event?This is what we know





I’m not sure, but Apple’s next event could take place in September of this year.

James Martin / CNET

Apple’s WWDC was last month, but we’re already preparing for the tech giant’s fall event. It’s unclear when Apple’s fall event (especially the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 will be announced), but we’re guessing it could land in September.

Apple has so far hosted two events in 2021. The first event was in April, with a glimpse of new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, purple iPhone 12s and more. (Everything Apple announced in the spring is here.) Then, two months later, there was WWDC, and I saw iOS 15, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12), WatchOS 8, and iPadOS 15 for the first time. This year’s Apple includes iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, iPad Mini 6, and several other upgrades.

If you want to know more about Apple-related dates, check out CNET’s guess about the release date of iPhone 13. See also the iPhone 13 wishlist.

Currently playing: Watch this: Summary of rumors about iPhone 13

5:31

When is the next Apple event? May be early or mid-September

There is no official or informal word about the exact date and time of Apple’s next event, but we speculate that early or mid-September will be a safe bet.

Apple typically hosts three to four events a year, including spring events, summer developer meetings, and one or two more events in the fall. Autumn events are usually scheduled for September and October. September events tend to feature new iPhone and Apple Watch upgrades, while October events feature Mac and iPad.

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone at an event in September each year since the iPhone 5 in 2012, but Apple saw a change in that pattern in 2020 due to delays in production during the coronavirus pandemic. At the Apple event last September, Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, and updated iPad models were announced, but no new iPhone was announced. However, the company later announced the iPhone 12 in October. Last fall’s Apple event was also online-only for pandemics. The live stream was available from the company’s website.

But this year, Apple is expected to return to its normal schedule. CNET digs deeper into Apple’s event timeline in 2018 and has made a compelling Labor Day hypothesis where you can read more. Looking at the 2021 calendar, Labor Day’s rules mark September 8th as the next Apple event, but we won’t know until later. However, we know that Apple likes to host autumn events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

This is the rendering of iPhone 13. We’re also looking forward to AppleWatch7, AirPods 3, and the new iPad Mini.

All Apple Pro New Apple Products We Expect: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, New iPad Mini, etc.

Apple has already announced a number of hardware and software upgrades at a previous 2021 event, but there are still some things that tech giants are expected to announce in the fall. It’s rumored to be an iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, Airods 3, iPad Mini 6, a large iMac with Apple’s M1 chip, a more affordable Apple Display, a new MacBook Pro, and Apple’s M1 chip updates. Includes Mac Pro. We’re also looking at Apple’s rivals at Amazon Echo Show, a soundbar with a built-in Apple TV and Apple AR / VR headset.

iPhone 13

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are rumors that the iPhone 13 has four phones: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Max. No official announcement has been made regarding the release date of the iPhone 13, but we speculate that Apple’s new iPhone may be available in September with new designs, upgraded cameras, batteries, and specs.

Apple Watch 7

Apple’s next-generation wearables may include several new key features, including a sleek flat-edged redesign, improved battery life, and potential blood glucose monitoring sensors. Apple Watch 7 comes with WatchOS 8 announced at WWDC.

Apple’s new Airpods 3 could resemble this concept design by Michael Rieplhuber.

Michael Rieplhuber / Twitter

AirPods 3

According to a previous report from Bloomberg, Apple’s AirPods may get updates later this year. Rumor has it that the AirPods 3 has similar features to the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a short stem, a replaceable chip, and a small charging case.

iPad Mini 6

Other Apple tablets such as the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro have already been updated this year, so leave the iPad Mini alone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the redesign of the iPad Mini “should be successful” in the fall of 2021.

New MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, iMac, Apple Display

Last year, Apple announced that it would make a unique chip called the M1 to power the Mac. Since then, there has been speculation that Apple may soon announce a new MacBook Pro or a new version of the processor for the Mac Pro.

Apple previously also announced a new iMac with an M1 processor, but it was just a smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on processor updates for both the Mac Mini and the 27-inch iMac.

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of Pro Display XDR, which was first released in 2019. Bloomberg reported in January that Apple is in the “early development” of cheaper monitors.

Soundbar with Apple TV and AR / VR headset, rival of Apple Echo Show

This year we saw some new Apple devices. This includes the potential of Amazon Echo Show’s Apple competitors to combine entry-level iPads and speakers, a soundbar with an Apple TV similar to Roku’s soundbar, and an Apple AR / VR headset.

Until Apple sends us an invitation to an official autumn event, all we can do is guess. However, we will update this story as new tips and rumors emerge. In the meantime, compare your iPhone 13 to your iPhone 12 to see if it’s worth buying everything that comes with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 and iOS 15. And why is the iPhone SE 3 not on this list?

