“The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD”: NPR

In November 2011, I connected the new MotionPlus attachment to the bottom of the Wii remote. I launched the console, pointed the newly attached Wii Remote at the screen, and clicked on the icon of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword. The new Zelda title has finally arrived.

Ten years later, Nintendo re-released the HD version of Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch. This is primarily to serve as an appetizer for the upcoming Breath of the Wild 2 next year (hopefully). This high-resolution article doesn’t change the story, but the developers have added some urgently needed quality of life improvements to solve some, not all, of the frustration of 10 years ago. did.

Skyward Sword HD is notable for remastering alone. Nintendo isn’t known for updating older games, but it’s always doing HD or 3D remakes. And while Skyward Sword isn’t a perfect game, its addition to an influential franchise like Zelda guarantees debate and critical reviews.

It’s a beautiful game with plenty of charm

Skyward Sword gives off beauty and charm. My brother once described it as a mixture of the brightness of the cartoons of the other two Zelda games, the Window Waker, and the darker and more realistic art style of the Twilight Princess. Combine them into a vibrant installment payment for a franchise that is constantly changing from game to game. Memorable characters such as Girahim, glamorous and sadistic demon lords and glues, and stupid jock crushing Zelda make cutscenes and conversations interesting (even if there are too many).

The world of Skyward Swords is a breathtaking place. Skyloft, where your journey begins, is a quaint but prosperous city above the clouds. When a giant bird called the Loft Wing flies with its owner, the waterfall falls into the puffy white sea beneath it. Small islands are floating around Skyloft, begging for exploration. Whether they house small shops or fraudulent treasure chests, the sky around your home base has endless fun. In my opinion, a well-designed Overworld is one of the most important aspects of a game as straightforward as the Skyward Sword. This is a great way to get rid of the monotony of your game when searching for Zelda. Exploring such places in the backyard can be as enjoyable as getting home in the area under the clouds.

Like many Zelda titles, our hero link has a reliable companion in Skyward Sword: a data-driven AI-like spirit that inhabits your main weapon. Her name is Fi, and Zelda fans love to complain about how annoying she was in the original game. And the truth is told, they are right. Fi always interrupted gameplay, giving painfully obvious hints on how to proceed while I was already running in that direction. You don’t have to hold our hand, Fi. Got this.

Fortunately, Skyward Sword HD makes her a little more silent, makes the game a little smoother, and gives players the freedom to explore without interruption. Fi still pops up from time to time, and for those new to Skyward Sword, she occasionally provides helpful tips.

But not all are sunshine and waterfalls

However, the Fi fix doesn’t solve many of Skyward Sword’s original pacing issues. Gameplay interruptions are constant. At one moment you are impatiently encountering a new environment, and at the next moment you are blocked by a minor character with too many lines of conversation. It’s frustrating that meaningless interactions hinder and limit the pace of hope. Sure, some of these interactions are interesting, but most are unnecessary and clumsy, as NPCs are scared when Fi jumps out of the sword.

When the Skyward Sword was released on the Wii, it was the first major title to experiment with Nintendo’s new motion control. The Motion Plus attachment I mentioned earlier is a small upgrade to the original Wii Remote. It can identify directional swings and open up opportunities for developers to make combat more interesting. Is the enemy blocking your downward sword swing? Slice left and right to reveal weaknesses.

Gimmicks like motion control are often limited to one particular game, or a short period of the game. For example, taking the Xbox Kinect as an example, it was popular for a very short time in the early 2010s, but no featured game was created. The novelty is worn out. The same is true for WiiMotion Plus. Skyward Sword was the only major release that required motion control, and Nintendo never brought it to other core franchises like Mario and Pokemon. Needless to say, it wasn’t an overwhelming success.

In Skyward Sword HD, the player has two options. Either continue to use the 10-year-old gimmick (disconnect Joy-Cons) or switch to button-only control while using a traditional controller. Like the original Skyward Sword, the switch’s motion control is poor. The constant recent updates of my pointer were no different than they were ten years ago, but I was frustrated because I was hoping that the technology would improve in ten years. I ended up sticking to button-only controls.

Despite their imperfections, “Skyward Sword” and its HD remasters are memorable games.

It took me a while to get used to it, but the button-only controls worked well for me. Instead of swinging Joy-Con, I was able to influence the swing of the sword simply by tilting the control stick. After adjusting for about an hour, I found it much easier to play because I didn’t have to spend time readjusting the motion controls.

Despite their imperfections, Skyward Sword and its HD remasters are memorable games. And my young self wants me to enjoy the game as it did back then, but when I give it a refreshed playthrough, there’s a noticeable stumbling block that stumbles me. I still love this game, don’t get me wrong. But when you play a game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just a few years ago, the old Zelda feels a bit old. Especially with repetitive linear gameplay, you’ll want more.

Keller Gordon is a columnist for Join The Game. Find him on Twitter: @kelbot_

