Ob Fitness Raises $ 15 Million For TechCrunch, A Personality-Driven Exercise Platform





ObFitness co-founders / co-CEOs Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills often use the term entertainment. The record is not a reference to an amusement park based in Butler County, Ohio, which serves as the home of the world’s largest train exhibition, but one of the portmanteau of industries such as infotainment and webinar.

This is meant to refer to what New York-based companies consider to be a major differentiator from the increasingly crowded market. Mills describes it as a place where entertainment and fitness meet. The key is talent. You can’t cast a talent that can provide great training, but there’s also the X Factor. They have the ability to reach across the screen and make you feel something in your home.

The company has also increased the audience of influencers such as Kelly Ripa, Kate Hudson and Tiffany Haddish. Tiffany Haddish participated in the $ 15 million Series A announcement today.

Capital is really about team growth and awareness in some of the key business development initiatives, “says Mallet. “In today’s climate, where everyone is talking about training in different homes, we definitely need resources to grow. Therefore, this round is to put Ob in front of as many people as possible.

The round is led by CAVU Venture Partners, Athleta, Samsung Next, Wheelhouse Entertainment, WW International, Inc. In addition, former investors Cassius Ventures, Ludlow Ventures, Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment and BDMI participated.

A very diverse list of parties with a diverse list of interests in the platform — Take Samsung, which currently offers the Ob platform on smart TVs, as an example. Users can also access it on their iOS and Android devices and cast it according to their TV set.

Ob (pronounced Obey) will be billed as a premium service. At $ 27, it’s certainly high-end, in contrast to offerings like Apple Fitness + and Peletons’ $ 13 / month for $ 10. Unlike Peloton, which has its own equipment installed, Ob actually skipped the equipment altogether at launch, but has gradually expanded its products such as bounce class free weights and trampolines.

Founded in 2018, the company has seen a significant increase in users during the pandemic. Ob doesn’t disclose the number of subscribers, but its founder told me that the platform’s user base has quadrupled last year.

We started the company three and a half years ago, says Mallet. When COVID hits in March 2020, our team, our talents, our interface — someone who can get bored of movement, inspiration, sanity, and self-confidence in difficult times. Was ready to accept the influx of new users.

