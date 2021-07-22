Bitcoin rises as Tesla may accept cryptocurrencies for payment again





Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, explained how Bitcoin prices have risen above 30,000 and how aggressive regulation will affect the crypto market.

Bitcoin was trading more than 4% higher early Thursday morning.

According to Coindesk, the price was around $ 32,180 per coin, while rival Ethereum rose 7% at 2,004 and Dogecoin rose 15% at 24 cents per coin.

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

Elon Musk’s latest comments have helped boost Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Tesla’s CEO said electric car makers are likely to resume accepting Bitcoin as a payment once they carry out due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine currencies, according to Reuters. I will.

Musk commented at the B-word meeting on Wednesday, with Bitcoin prices reaching 8%.

That’s another turnaround after Tesla said it would stop accepting Bitcoin for car purchases in May.

“We needed a little more due diligence to see that renewable energy usage was likely to be above 50% and that number tended to increase. If so, Tesla would have to use Bitcoin We will resume acceptance, “says Musk.

ELON MUSK owns these three cryptocurrencies

Musk added that he personally owns Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, apart from the Bitcoins owned by Tesla and SpaceX.

In other crypto news, Core Scientific Holding Co announced on Wednesday that it will open a crypto miner in a transaction valuing $ 4.3 billion through a merger with a BlackRock Inc-backed blank check company.

According to Reuters, Core Scientific mined 928 Bitcoins in the second quarter and forecasts revenues of $ 439 million and $ 1.1 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

According to the company, it is 100% net carbon neutral and aims to stay in that state as it grows.

Power & Digital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $ 345 million in a major initial public offering in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/bitcoin-7-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos