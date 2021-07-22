How to watch EA Play Live 2021





Electronic Arts’ latest and greatest EA Play Live 2021 mid-year showcase is Wednesday at 1:00 pm EDT. A feature of the pre-recorded show is host Austin Creed (WWE’s Xavier Woods), and EA is expected to discuss known quantities such as Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and its EA Sports Line. I am. For surprise, I’ll probably reveal it soon at this show.

You can catch all announcements here through the YouTube stream above, or through Electronic Arts’ official Twitch channel.

It may be easier to make sure it is not discussed in EA Play Live 2021. BioWare said in early July that there was nothing to mean that there was no news about the next Dragon Age or Mass Effect game. And last week, EA’s Star Wars developers said they also had nothing to show new.

Skate 4 or what’s called its sequel can’t even meet in EA Play Live 2021. The full circle of developers posted a teaser / update video on Monday. There is no gameplay video that suggests that the release date is quite in the future.

The EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL series are usually in the limelight at EA’s summer showcases, but these games already have pre-show panel discussions on Monday and Tuesday, so what’s new to reveal here is There may be few. The Madden NFL22 will be available at the end of October and FIFA 22 will arrive on October 1st.

Surprisingly, what if Star Wars and BioWare come out and rumors that EA Sports revives the old series don’t seem to pan out of dead space? Jeff Grubb of Venture Beats is working on a remake of Dead Space in the 2008s on July 1st at EA Motive, the maker of the Star Wars squadron in the 2020s and co-developer of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in the 2017s. I reported that there is.

In any case, take a closer look at everything Electronic Arts says to the 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

