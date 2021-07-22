Mercedes-Benz says it will be fully electric in 2030, but there is a big warning





Mercedes-Benz says it will be fully electric by 2030, but there are conditions. German automakers say they will only sell electric cars as market conditions allow, and Mercedes may sell gas cars after 2030 in countries where there is no consumer demand for EVs. Suggests.

The company announced Thursday morning during an EV strategy update. This is the latest in a series of automaker events proclaiming the key points of electric vehicles. However, while other car companies have promised to move to full EV production as well, Mercedes is noteworthy by hedging that promise to external factors.

Other major automakers include similar warnings

Other major automakers include similar warnings. GM, for example, said it would be carbon-neutral by 2040, but does not promise to end sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by that date. GM executives also described the goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from new light trucks by 2035 as a desire rather than a certainty.

Still, Mercedes says it promises 40 billion ($ 47 billion) to electrify its lineup by 2030. We are confident that we can do it with strong profitability and believe that focusing on electricity is the right way to build a successful future, to increase the value of Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Oracrenius, chairman of the company and head of Mercedes-Benz, said.

Mercedes states that from 2022, it will offer full electric models in all segments, and from 2025 all models will be offered in pure electric models. Mercedes will also launch three custom new EV architectures for use throughout its portfolio. MB.EA for medium and large passenger cars, AMG.EA for performance models, and Van.EA for commercial vehicles.

The company hinted at some of the upcoming new products

The company hinted at some of the upcoming new products, including an electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class wagon and AMG high-performance cars. Executives also made fun of the long-range, high-power Vision EQ XX concept car that will be unveiled next year. With EQXX, Mercedes is targeting a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) and a consumption rating of over 6 miles per kWh. This will be one of the longest EVs on the market if achieved.

As for the supply chain, it will build eight Gigafactory battery factories, including the United States, with the aim of expanding the battery cell capacity to 200GWh. And Mercedes has announced the acquisition of UK-based EV motor maker Yasa to help speed up production planning.

Mercedes is not alone in envisioning the future of all its electricity (or almost every electricity). GM, Ford, Stellantis, Volvo, BMW and Volkswagen have made similar promises primarily on the transition to EV sales. These announcements are made when major governments are pushing to impose restrictions on the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles. The European Union, China and California have all stated that they will ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/22/22588587/mercedes-benz-electric-ev-2030-caveat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos