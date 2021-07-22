I hope you die 2: Spies and liars debut on the VR platform on August 24th





According to Schell Games, I’m hoping you’ll die 2: Spies and Liars will be available on SteamVR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and PlayStationVR headsets for $ 25 on August 24th. This virtual reality game is an interesting 2016 original sequel.

I expect you to die 2: Spy and Liar with a new mission similar to the original theme that was a spy game like the comic James Bond where players had to escape from the villain’s trap Has a detailed storyline. The inspiration for the title comes from the movie Goldfinger, where the villain says, “No, Bond, I’m hoping you’ll die.”

Schell Games, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said the sequel was created in response to overwhelming positive feedback from gamers and the game press. The platform is still in its infancy, so we expect You To Die to generate $ 6 million in revenue. This is a pretty good VR title. And VR is gaining momentum with the launch of Facebook’s Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 wireless VR headsets.

After secretly surviving the event of the first title, your character sneaks deep into exploring the intelligence the agency has received regarding the Zoraxis movement for world domination. Players embark on a whole new mission to understand what Zoraxis is doing, use spy skills to get important information about the agency, and do their best not to die in the middle of the mission. I will.

Image Credit: Schell Games

If you want to accept your first mission, you can pre-order the 10% discount game on Oculus Quest for PSVR and the PlayStation Store.

Spies and Liars have six unique missions to provide players with a complete elite espionage experience. The game also includes a speedrun and souvenir card system for the ultimate test of player skill and cunning.

And the central story that follows Zoraxis’s quest for world domination expands the folklore of the universe that I expect you to die. There are also 360-degree intro sequences and theme songs that will drive you into the world of espionage.

Schell Games recently revealed that geek icon Wil Wheaton and award-winning vocalist Puddles Pity Party have been tapped for I Expect You To Die 2. Puddles Pity Party uses his baritone to deliver the theme song for the game.

I expect you to die 2 will pick up shortly after the end of the first game. The world of spies is full of creative puzzles, cunning villains, and dangerous places. Players need to think creatively to survive and reach the explosive ending of the game’s thrilling story.

