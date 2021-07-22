Oregon Legislature Proposes New Space Travel Tax





People who buy Joyride until the last frontier can quickly find additional charges on their invoices.

US Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) will introduce a law called the SPACE tax law, which imposes a new excise tax on space travel.

“Space exploration is not a duty-free holiday for wealthy people. Millions of people jump into space to create something of no scientific value, much like a normal American pays taxes when buying a ticket. The elders should do the same, in a statement issued by his office.

“I am not against this kind of space innovation,” added Blumenauer, a senior member of the House of Representatives Method and Means Committee. “But what is done purely for tourism and entertainment and has no scientific purpose should in turn support the public interest.”

Related: Jeff Bezos launched into space on Blue Origin’s first astronaut flight

Blumenau announced the idea of ​​space tax law on Tuesday (July 20th). This is the same day that Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin launched its first manned space flight. In that mission, Blue Origin’s New Shepard Vehicle brought Bezos, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Dutch physics student Oliver Demen into orbital space.

The flight of Bezos took place just nine days after fellow billionaire Richard Branson flew in Virgin Galactic’s first fully manned spaceflight of VSS Unity ballistic astronauts.

Blue Origin is already in commercial operation. Daimon is a paid customer, and Virgin Galactic aims to do so early next year after making a few more test flights this fall.

Virgin Galactic’s recently announced ticket price was $ 250,000. Blue Origin hasn’t disclosed its price yet, but it’s believed to be included in the six numbers. (Someone paid $ 28 million for a New Shepard seat at an online auction last month, but that was a special situation. Still anonymous auction winners are supposed to fly on a mission on July 20. However, it was canceled later and the seat was Daimon.)

According to the statement, the proposed new tax is likely to be levied on a per-passenger basis, as is done on commercial aviation.

“The exemption will be available for NASA spaceflight for scientific research purposes,” the statement said. “For flights where some passengers are working on behalf of NASA for scientific research purposes and flights with non-NASA passengers, the launch excise tax will be prorated to non-NASA researchers.”

There are two tax levels. One is for under-orbit flight and the other is for missions to reach orbit. The statement did not reveal how much the tax would be in either case, or whether the income collected would be allocated for a particular purpose.

If the full name of the proposed act is a guide, then such purpose could be the fight against climate change. Blumenauer said he was concerned about potential carbon dioxide emissions when the space travel industry was fully operational, the statement said.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the quest for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/space-tourism-tax-proposed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos