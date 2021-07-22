Battlefield 2042 Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-orders, Game Pass





Battlefield 2042 has been a mystery for quite some time, but now EA DICE developers are beginning to show various aspects of a very ambitious new shooter. For one thing, Battlefield 2042 turned out to be the official title of the game (not Battlefield 6).

Aiming to create a huge map that allows more than 100 simultaneous players to publish it at once, this seems to be the biggest and most daring game of this franchise to date.

As the title suggests, Battlefield 2042 is set in the not too distant future, all 21 years older. This means future weapons and tactics, far from the foundation of previous franchises in military history.

But what else do you know about Battlefield 2042? Keep reading all the important details!

When is Battlefield 2042 released?

EA’s official website has confirmed the release date of Battlefield 2042 and is telling fans to expect this sixth mainline Battlefield game on October 22, 2021.

Can I watch the Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage?

Yes, I can! At the Xbox / Bethesda showcase at the E32021 conference, fans were able to properly see the Battlefield 2042 gameplay for the first time. Watch the video below.

Is there a story trailer for Battlefield 2042?

The trailer for the first Battlefield 2042 story will be screened at a special Battlefield 6 public event, packed with action and excitement worthy of a blockbuster movie. Of course, this is a taster who makes fun of the tone rather than looking at the game properly, but it’s still enough to know what the developers are aiming for. See below.

Which consoles and platforms can play Battlefield 6?

The FAQ page on the EA website confirms that Battlefield 6 launches on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, and the PC launches on the Steam, Origin, and Epic Games stores. Therefore, it can be used almost everywhere except Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Can I pre-order Battlefield 6?

You can’t see the product page yet on major retail sites like Amazon and GAME, but you can go directly to your game platform of your choice to pre-order Battlefield 2042.

PC players can pre-order games on Steam, EA Origin, or the Epic Games Store. PlayStation players have direct access to the Sony store. Xbox players can also order games from the Microsoft Store. Click on any of these links to check the product page.

Battlefield 2042 seems to start at 59.99 and you can get the standard version. There are also 89.99 Gold Edition and 109.99 Ultimate Edition, each with some additional perks.

Will Battlefield 2042 be released on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play?

The EA website confirms that members of the standard version of EA Play have access to a 10-hour trial version of Battlefield 2042 and receive a 10% discount on pre-order prices.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get the standard version of EA Play included in their subscription, so they can expect the same benefits (10 hours of free access and a 10% discount on the entire game).

If you’re a member of EA Play Pro, a more expensive tier that doesn’t come with your Xbox Game Pass, you’ll have full access to the Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042.

read more:

When will the event be revealed in Battlefield 2042 gameplay?

EA has promised that Battlefield 2042’s gameplay public event will take place on June 13, 2021, so it won’t be long before you see the right gameplay footage. Here we want the actual game to look as good as its public trailer (which didn’t include the proper gameplay footage).

Is there a free early access trial period for Battlefield 2042?

Members of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass can try out the game in advance with a 10-hour free trial starting October 15, 2021 (one week before the full release).

And there’s even better news for more expensive EA PlayPro membership club members who will have access to the full game on October 15th.

A technical playtest was also held in July 2021, and the EA FAQ page explained that a limited number of Battlefield veteran players could participate in this closed alpha, similar to those created in previous Battlefield games. I am. The application method has not been announced yet, but please let us know if there are any changes.

The rest of us have to wait until October 22, 2021 when the full Battlefield 2042 release date comes! See this space for more news.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in the games below:

See the video game release schedule for all games planned on the console. Swing at our hub for more games and tech news.

Looking for something to see tonight? Please see the TV guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/gaming/battlefield-2042-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos