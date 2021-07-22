Epic Games creates a very realistic and easy-to-drive Ferrari for Fortnite





Epic Games is launching a very realistic model of the Ferrari sports car for use at Fortnite tomorrow. The Ferrari 296 GTB car image provided by Epic and Ferrari suggests that it looks better than any other car in the game.

This can be a bit unpleasant for players who see a cartoon-like environment throughout the game and see this realistic car passing through the zipper during a battle royale match. But obviously this serves some of Fortnite’s unique goals for Epic Games. Like novels such as Snow CrashandReady Player One, Epic wants this to be the primary gateway to the Metaverse, an all-interconnected virtual world universe.

Ferrari has partnered with Epic Games to bring over 90 years of innovation and a dream of Italian racing excellence to Fortnite players using Unreal Engine. Ferrari and Epic said the hybrid sports car will make history as Fortnite’s first highly realistic and drivable vehicle.

Ferrari has early adopted the Epics Unreal Engine for design visualization, virtual production, and its Ferrari 296 GTB car configurator. Epic has been promoting the value of real-time technology (meaning a game engine that renders images in real time) and how it is changing the way cars are designed, manufactured and sold.

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to Epic, the automotive industry uses Unreal Engine at various steps in the process, including concept and iterative design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, self-driving car training, infotainment, human-machine interface (HMI), and driving simulators. doing.

Unreal Engine is also the go-to platform for digital twins, which designers use to show what a product will look like in a virtual way before it’s manufactured in physical form.

These models often go far beyond the original design and engineering intent and are reflected in many experiences in the real and virtual worlds where cars appear. Epic also states that digital replicas are a key component of the Metaverse, whether or not virtual doubles across cars, buildings, and cities are a key component of the Metaverse.

Francois Antoine, director of Epic’s advanced projects, said in a statement that the cars in the game were built on the same source data as Ferrari’s own car configurator, the 296 GTB, and used the same Unreal Engine features. It states that there is. The power and versatility that the automotive industry has come to trust in Unreal Engine.

Digital intellectual property includes physical models, car components, virtual showrooms, car launches, marketing assets, video game models, and movie representations. Epic says that once you get a digital IP from Unreal, you can move it anywhere, including games, animated entertainment, feature films, live installations, and simulations.

Make money

Image Credit: Epic Games

Epic is still standing to make money. As part of this partnership between Fortnite and Ferrari, Epic will offer a variety of new content through the Item Shop. This content is bundled with Fortnite’s cryptocurrency, $ 1400V.

We asked how one realistic object affects the look of a cartoon-like world. Epic emails, as we begin to think about how the Metaverse interacts, it’s important to understand how different types of digital assets coexist in the same space. In addition, because Ferrari’s shape is symbolic, it was possible to create a stylized version, but I was thrilled to offer the Ferrari 296 GTB to Fortnite players in its stunning and original form.

To make it look more seamless, Epic is a photorealistic look development process that builds and adjusts materials and textures to give the Ferrari 296 GTB’s synthetic surface the look of paint, metal, plastic, etc. The environment, as it is usually done when developing a digital twin for visual effects, said it was done.

Fortnite is already PBR compliant, so no effort was required to achieve a seamless graphical look between the Fortnite world and the realistic car. This means that when loaded on Fortnite, the Ferrari 296 GTB will automatically cast shadows and show a reflection of the stylized world. Surrounded by the same lights and sky that illuminate all Fortnite objects.

