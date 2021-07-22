Genshin Impact Sacrifice Offering Guide





The Genshin Impact Sacrifice Offering is a quest for a new world in the Lightning Region, with many steps and puzzles that must be overcome to complete it. When you first reach the lightning bolt, you’ll find that there’s a lot to do, thanks to the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. Of course, you may be determined to add a new five-star character, Ayaka, to your team, or to cultivate one of the Ascension Materials, the Sakura Club Room.

But when you’re ready to start your exploration and come across a new quest provided by the update, you may be wondering how to proceed. As mentioned earlier, this quest is pretty tricky, so if you’re stuck trying to find a way to complete the sacrificial offering quest with the help of Genshin Impact Memento Lens, this guide will help.

Mysterious ShadowsGenshin Impact Sacrificial Offering Guide: Find Mysterious Shadows

Completing the Strange Story Quest in the area will give you a sacrificial offering in Conda. You are tasked with finding the abandoned shrine of Genshin Impact, northeast of Chikada Village. This may sound easy, but there’s a little bit to do when you get there.

When you get there, there is a large fox statue that Paimon comments on. Now you need to find a mysterious shadow around the area. These are very easy to find, but one is hidden in the roof and some are hidden in trees.

When you interact with them, they teleport to another nearby location, and you have to find them again and repeat the process until everything gathers near the fox statue in the center of the area. There is. The chest spawns and plunders so you know when it’s right.

Memento LensGenshin Impact Memento Lens: Where to use

Next, head to the big shrine near Mt. Fuji. Let’s go. When you look for the shrine maiden and talk to her, you will be given a memento lens. Now, go back to the abandoned shrine of Genshin in the northeast of Chikada Village and use the device for the fox statue on Earth. These are easy to find because they have shiny purple eyes and markings.

Equipped with the Genshin Impact Memento lens (under “Gadgets” in the menu), point it at one of the statuettes. If you do this correctly, you will see the message “Through the Memento lens, you will see what was not there.” You can see a mysterious person talking, but be aware of what Paimon says as it will tell you what you need to know for the next step. Continue to use the lens with various statuettes scattered around the area where this step of the quest is finally completed.

Now let’s go back to the Sky Fox statue. This is the fox statue that Paimon directed when he first arrived here. You will be prompted to enter the rows in the correct order. Paimon has already told you this, but if you weren’t paying attention or you’re not sure, you can find them below:

1st line: In the name of Narukami’s envoy 2nd line: Haukshin’s pedigree 3rd line: Let’s serve fried tofu!

If you enter these lines correctly, the statue will start to glow purple and you will be prompted to go to the ward. Now it’s time to break the barrier.

(Image Credit: miHoYo) Holy Cherry Purification Ritual Phantom Shock Breaks the Barrier: How to Complete the Holy Cherry Purification Ritual

In this next part, head to the south of the big lake and find the tunnel. If you get stuck, the map above can help.

Once inside the cave, there are several shrines. You will be asked to “purify” one of them. This is the trigger for the puzzle and can be a bit tricky to explain. If you need a visual prompt, the video above will help (the puzzle section starts at 4:00).

Each shrine has a purple symbol that represents a number. Symbols can be changed by interacting with them. So the first is one symbol in the shape of a “tear”, the second is two, and so on. Next, you need to look at the structure in the middle of the cave and take a closer look at the shining flower symbol there.

The white glowing dots of the flower symbol represent each of the shrines in the cave. The activated shrine is the best, so make sure you have only one glowing symbol above it.

To figure out other numbers, look for the glowing white lines that connect the dots in the floral pattern. Since we already know the first one, there should be a line from one dot at the bottom of the flower to another. This will be the second shrine, so find it somewhere in the cave and work until you see the two symbols. It’s floating on it. Then look again at the main flower symbol and follow the line from the second shrine to the third shrine. Repeat this until you assign a “number” to each shrine.

Also, keep in mind that multiple shrines can have the same number, as in this case. In the video above, all the shrines are lined from the second shrine, so you can see that the three shrines are actually the third. The solution to this particular puzzle is:

1 symbol: the shrine you purified 2 symbols: the shrine just before the first shrine 3 symbols: the remaining 3 shrines

If you activate all five shrines with the correct numbers, a mysterious samurai will appear. You need to defeat this. But after that puzzle, he should look like a breeze. Once you take care of him, the quest is complete. Huh!

