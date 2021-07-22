The envy of iMessage? Psh. Google’s gorgeous chat feature will soon become the default messaging platform for Android phones





If you haven’t started using Google’s messaging app yet, start using it now. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Google is fighting ApplerivaliMessageenvy by making its own messaging app more fun. Starting this week, all three major US wireless operators have promised to make Google Messages the default messaging app for Android phones. Verizonis is the latest carrier to make an announcement, following T-Mobile and AT & T, which made the same announcement earlier this year.

Eliminating the envy of iMessage is to satisfy. Apple’s iMessage is regular text messaging thanks to extensions such as Wi-Fi messaging, full-resolution photos and videos, entering indicators to make sure someone is responding, and reading receipts. I’m really embarrassed. And there’s no doubt that it mentions the weird social (and sometimes romantic?) Split that Apple encourages by offering other iMessage users their own colorful conversation bubbles.

To address this, Google’s messaging app includes Google Chat (technically also known as RCS messaging). These include end-to-end encrypted messaging, improved group chat, receipt confirmation, input indicators, and full-resolution photos and videos. You can also mash up the emojis in a novel way and place them in the front and center to liven up the conversation.

You don’t have to wait for the carrier to complete the rollout. Some of them will not start until 2022. Get started with Android Messages and Chat now. For clarity, if you’re not using chat, you’re missing out. Let’s take a closer look at what you need to do to turn on the new features and some of the more subtle aspects of chat.

How to start Google chat feature

First, you need an Android smartphone that has Google’s messaging app installed and set as the default text messaging app. The first time you launch the message, you will be asked if you want to set it as the default app. Just follow the prompts and don’t worry. The conversation history will not be lost by switching.

After setting the message as the default messaging app, it will take a few minutes to set up the message for web. This allows you to send and receive text messages to and from your computer.

This service is available worldwide, so it doesn’t matter which carrier you use or where you live, as long as you have the messaging app installed and used. You can access the chat.

Just a few taps to turn on chat and you’re ready to go.

Sarah Tew / CNET Turn on Google chat feature

After installing Google’s messaging app and setting it as your default text messaging app, there are two ways to enable chat. In the Messages app, you can wait for a prompt asking if you want to confirm that your friend is typing. This prompt appears almost instantly on the last few Android smartphones I have set up.Or of the message[設定]In the section[チャット機能]Select and[チャット機能を有効にする]Switch next to[オン]Slide to the position of.

This same settings page allows you to turn read confirmation on or off, disable the input indicator at any time while typing, and control what happens if a chat fails to send a message.

If you’re having trouble sending a message, you can also view the current status of your phone connection to the chat service in the settings section of the app. As long as it says “Connected,” your phone number is registered in Chat and you should use this service whenever you’re talking to a contact that also has chat enabled.

That’s an important aspect of chat. To use the new chat feature, you need to enable it on the device you’re talking to, but of course all regular texting features apply.

By having your friends use Google Messages, you will be able to use it faster. You can guide the setup process (or send a link to this post).

Can you see that dark blue bubble? This indicates that you are using chat.

Use new chat features in Sarah Tew / CNET conversations

After turning on the chat feature, the Messages app continues to work and looks the same. You need to continue using it as usual. The app recognizes that you’re talking to someone through text or another contact that has chat turned on.

The easiest way to determine if your conversation uses old-fashioned text messaging or new chat features is to look at the text box before you start typing. If the box says “Chat Message,” the conversation includes an input indicator, read receipt, and other features provided by RCS messaging. Another way to quickly identify the type of message you are sending is to use the color of the text bubble. Normal text conversations show light blue bubbles, and chat messages show shades of dark blue.

A fun feature available in chat is to add a reaction to your message. Press and hold the message until you see the bubble, and you’ll see several different options, such as “like,” “love,” “laugh,” and “anger.”

If you’re using the chat feature, you’ll see a delivered read receipt below each message you send, allowing you to send full-resolution photos and share files with other chat users. You don’t have to do anything special to send high resolution images. Simply tap the photo icon in the app and select a photo or video. When uploaded and submitted, the image shows a loading circle, but otherwise the process looks like sending a text message.

Chat works with mobile data or Wi-Fi, so when you put your smartphone in airplane mode, you can send and receive messages with other chat users using only your Wi-Fi connection.

One-to-one conversations are encrypted, but group messages are not.

Sarah Tew / CNET switching phone?Please turn off chat

Just as Apple’s iMessage tries to keep a phone number if it forgets to disable it, so does chat. Be sure to turn off chat before removing the SIM card from your smartphone. If you forget to turn off your SIM card before moving it to your new phone, the chat feature may continue to work for up to 8 days. This means that other people using chat may not send a message to your number.

In the messaging app[設定]>[チャット機能]Open to disable chat,[チャット機能を有効にする]Switch next to[オフ]Slide to the position of. It’s a good idea to wait a few minutes after turning it off so that Google’s servers can handle your request so that the numbers aren’t confusing.

How to check if your chat is encrypted

Currently, only conversations between you and others using chat are encrypted. You don’t have to do anything special to get started with the one-to-one encryption feature, but here’s how to check if it’s working properly.

When you start a conversation with another chat user, you’ll see a lock icon on your screen and a banner that says you’re chatting. [name/number]In addition, the send icon, like a paper plane, has a small lock icon, and the time stamps included in the conversation also include the lock icon. This lock is a quick and easy way to see a particular message. Or the conversation is encrypted.

If you still can’t continue to use Android with Google’s chat service, switching to the iPhone is easier than you think. However, if you’re completely happy with Android, we’ve put together the best features that Android 12 has. Android 11 also has some of my favorite features.

