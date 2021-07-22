Samsung’s new foldable will arrive unpacking on August 11th





Samsung will showcase its latest foldable at the next unpacking event.

Angela Lang / CNET

Samsung is ready to update the foldable device. The company announced on Tuesday that it will hold a virtual Unpacked event on August 11th. The event will showcase cheaper foldable products aimed at moving devices beyond niche products.

The company sent an invitation to reporters, stating that the virtual keynote will take place on August 11th at 7:00 am. While parts of the world are reopening in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, tech companies haven’t yet held a direct product launch. The invitation advertised, “Get ready to deploy.”

Samsung’s next unpacking event is August 11th.

Samsung

Samsung hasn’t elaborated on what it’s announcing at Unpacked yet, but has already released the Reserve Now system to allow Galaxy fans to pre-claim their devices. Early booking customers can take advantage of Samsung Care Plus’s 12-month free, trade-in credits of up to $ 100, and special pre-order offers that Samsung hasn’t elaborated on yet.

The August 11th event is Samsung’s third Unpacked this year and is expected to continue the trends set in previous launches. This makes the device more affordable for consumers. In January, the company announced its flagship product, the Galaxy S21 smartphone. It was sold at a price $ 200 cheaper than its predecessor. And in March, we focused on cheap Galaxy A series smartphones.

The company’s head of mobile, TMRoh, said in a December blog post that Samsung plans to expand its foldable lineup and make the device “more accessible.”

“The Z Fold 2 has been hailed as a smartphone rethinking what’s possible with mobile technology. It’s just a hint of what’s to come as we continue to explore, evolve and expand the space that will change this category. “.” President Roh wrote at the time.

Samsung’s greater impetus for making devices more affordable reflects the reality in which we all live. Phone designs haven’t changed much from year to year, and consumers are holding their devices longer. .. At the same time, COVID-19 Pandemicha has hurt millions of people financially. High-end specs and state-of-the-art features are great for attention and buzz, but people still care about what they’re spending on the phone-especially now.

Samsung typically uses the August Unpacked event to showcase the latest Galaxy Note devices. The notebook line, which started the big screen mobile phone epidemic, was used to showcase Samsung’s latest and greatest technology. However, the title is now included in the company’s foldable lineup. The first device to hit the market with the $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold in 2019 includes a bendable display that can be extended to a tablet or folded into a small size to protect the inner screen. Samsung is unlikely to introduce a new notebook this year, but the company said the line wasn’t dead.

Samsung followed up on the fold with its Z Fripin in February 2020. The device, which sold for $ 1,380, had an outwardly folded clamshell design-a kind of high-tech flip phone. Samsung updated it with a 5G connection and raised the price to $ 1,450 in July of that year. Samsung’s latest device, ZFold 2, fixes an issue with the original Fold and is packed into a larger screen and 5G connectivity. Priced at $ 2,000, it has become the company’s most expensive phone.

Samsung’s first Galaxy fold folds outwards from a cell phone to a tablet and surprised most people who tested early versions of the device. However, the foldable type is too expensive to attract mainstream buyers and has remained a niche product so far.

This year, Samsung will announce the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the updated Z Flip 3. Earlier devices are expected to have a front camera embedded at the bottom of the screen, a sophisticated rear camera, and support for a special version. The S-Pen moves slowly over the notebook and works with other devices. The Z Flip 3 can have a new two-tone color scheme and a larger external screen for when the phone is folded and closed.

In addition to being foldable, Samsung’s Unpacked will include the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone, adding a second device to the cheaper FE lineup. The Galaxy S20 FE, which hit the market in September at a price $ 300 cheaper than the S20, proved to be popular with buyers. Samsung executives told CNET in March that the company plans to introduce future versions of the device.

Samsung may also announce the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic Smart Watches and the Galaxy Bad 2 Wireless Earphones.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

