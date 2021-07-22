LG adds microphone and speaker to air purifying mask and will be released next month





LG has announced the terrible name LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, an updated version of the high-tech air purifier face mask. The company hasn’t announced pricing or widespread availability, but PuriCare will launch in Thailand next month and other markets will be followed with approval from local regulators. There is reason to believe that there is a demand for such products between the ongoing pandemic and widespread air pollution.

Last year, LG first introduced a mask that filters air using a replaceable air filter and a built-in fan. According to LG, the new version incorporates a small, lightweight motor, as well as a microphone and speaker that amplifies the wearer’s voice. (The original mask video shows that it was very effectively muffled.) The latter technology, which LG calls VoiceON, automatically recognizes what the user is talking about. , Amplifies the sound through the built-in speaker.

LG is not the first company to incorporate this type of sound amplifier technology into face masks. The RazersProjectHazel mask (which is expected to be available in limited quantities later this year) offers similar settings. The Razers mask also has LED lighting, so LG.

The new LG PuriCare mask weighs 94 grams and has a built-in 1,000mAh battery that can be charged via USB in 2 hours. LG claims it’s comfortable enough to wear for up to 8 hours at a time, but in my experience, no mask is really comfortable after a few hours.

In particular, LG does not claim that the mask protects against the new coronavirus, but suggested that it did when the product was first announced. It is true that some air purifier filters capture particles of the size of the virus that causes COVID-19, but claim their effectiveness without scientific research on this particular product and details on the type of filter used. Cannot be done. in this regard. Masks are certainly better than without masks, and the best masks are the ones you can wear happily.

Anyway, welcome to 2021: I was updating the face mask specs now.

