Battlefield 2042 Include Bad Company 2 Maps in Sandbox Mode

Last month, EA closed the curtain on Climate Change Shooter Battlefield 2042, detailing two of the four modes. The other two, as future announcements, were mentioned by name only (hazard zone) and one remained completely mysterious. The GameRant article since it was removed (apparently embargoed before today’s EA Play showcase and published early) jumped at revealing that it was previously in underlap mode.

After all, the latest Battlefield mode is … the old Battlefield. DICE, called the portal, was planning to publish it on EA Play today.

Battlefield 2042s Portal is basically in community sandbox mode. Players can use weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and other assets from previous Battlefield games to create customized game modes and share them with the Battlefield 2042 community via playlists.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 isn’t a commentary on climate refugees, developers say, Internet disagrees

Contains 6 maps of the old Battlefield game. Two from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 (also known as Best Battlefield). (Yes, the Caspian Sea border is included in the portal.) All old maps have been rebuilt with the Battlefield 2042 Frostbite engine and feature the destruction mechanics known in recent Battlefield games.

According to GameRant, things can be combined and combined, but each team needs to be fixed at a particular era. In particular, none of the gears are balanced by default. In other words, if you’re on a team using World War II era Battlefield weapons, the team using Battlefield 2042’s high-tech gear can destroy Frekin.

However, you can use what is called a rule editor to balance portal modes. This allows you to change the damage of time-specific weapons, and according to GameRant, you can fine-tune the number of players on each team. For example, weaker weapons have more players. DICE says it will be a complex AF and will include a tutorial to speed up people.

Portal mode does not include campaigns.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Supports games for 128 players on PC and next-generation consoles. Matches on the final generation console will be limited to 64 players.

