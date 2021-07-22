Google’s Wear OS 3 update plan is a bad new feature for today’s smartwatches





Google has finally given the new integrated smartwatch platform a name and its explicit name. WearOS3. That little detail was part of a more controversial set of information that was updated when the current Wear OS smartwatch was updated. Will come, and what will those updates come with? On all three sides, that’s not very good news.

According to Google, the Wear OS 3 update will be rolled out to a limited set of smartwatches in late 2022. This is a long way off, especially as the first Wear OS 3 watch was expected to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event next month. ..

According to Google, the list of watches for which updates are currently available includes Mobvois TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular / LTE, TicWatch E3, TicWatch Device Follow, and Fossil Groups’ new generation devices. officer.

This requires a lot of Wear OS monitoring, including Fossil and all of its related brands. And that list also excludes all of Samsung’s Tizen-based watches. It’s currently the best option for most Android users, but it seems to have an official expiration date.

There is no other way to express this. For Android users, buying a smartwatch now is not a good idea. Everything available today will not be updated or will not be updated until late 2022. This is the clearest and most direct example of the Osborne effect in recent memory.

More frankly, the update has more complex issues, so buying a watch on that list may not be a good idea. According to Google, in limited cases it can affect the user experience, but at this time we refuse to elaborate further. This can mean a lot, but a common experience with any computer is that the new operating system feels slow on the old hardware.

In an email statement, a spokeswoman promised that Google would provide details prior to the update so that users can make informed decisions.

In addition, upgrading to Wear OS 3 requires a complete factory reset, erasing any possible settings or data on your watch. Wear OS apps are usually completely self-contained on your watch, so most of them need to be backed up to your phone, which can still be a hassle. Also, you cannot restore the old clock settings simply by pressing the restore button after updating.

Google knows that at least many watch owners don’t want to do all that tedious work, so it offers a way to reject updates, but it still receives security patches. The company promises to continue to support the current version of Wear OS with updates and will provide security updates for two years after the device’s launch.

Blog posts may be aimed at getting rid of bad news early. This clears the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch announcement deck and reveals rumors about the Google Pixel watch.

After years of suffering, the next version of Wear OS has a lot to prove. It was announced at Google I / O in May of this year, but we still don’t have a complete picture of how it actually works. We know we need some elements from Samsung Tizen platforms like Watchface, but Wear OS generally has more than Tizen.

What we have seen in WearOS 3 so far is promising. Google says it offers faster and longer battery life than today’s smartwatches. You also need to provide a standalone Google Maps app, offline Spotify music, and integrated Fitbit activity tracking.

So for Android users who need a smartwatch, the best option at the moment is to wait for the new Wear OS 3 watch to be released and reviewed.

