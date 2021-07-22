New dead space remake will be for the next generation only





This is not a drill. Dead space is no longer dead in space. EA’s famous SF horror series is reviving. As recent rumors suggest, the new game will certainly be a complete remake of the first game. EA today announced the news at the EA Play showcase. It will be installed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. This is the first trailer:

According to reports from Eurogamer and Gematsu, the revival of the long-dead Dead Space franchise, led by EA Motive, is underway for some time. Earlier this year, GamesBeat reported that there wouldn’t be a whole new entry shelved in support of the remake.

Developed by Visceral Games, Dead Space was launched in 2008. The sequel continued in 2011. The first two games were really tense and scary horror games that were well received as a result. The third game, Dead Space 3, has overturned its bone-cooling roots in favor of more action-oriented assumptions, including co-op. was fun. It was also not exactly a dead space for those who loved at least the first two and wanted the series to stick to the established traditions of the time.

In 2017, four years after Dead Space 3 was released, EA shut down Visceral (and then worked on an apparently ambitious Star Wars game). Glen Schofield, former vice president of Viscerals, is currently leading a studio developing new survival horror games. It’s called the Callisto Protocol, and its set is … the PUBG Universe. Yeah, sure, why?

The Dead Space remake isn’t all that surprising and is in close agreement with EA’s new strategy, Capitalizing On Nostalgia. Earlier this year, EA released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. This is a bundled package that includes a remastered version of BioWares’ popular science fiction series. The long dormant skate series will be back soon. If mega publishers continue to do this, hey, maybe they’ll get a remake of Fuse, which Insomniacs underestimates, or a suitable sequel? Wait, no, where are you going!

Read more: All major games will only be released on next-generation consoles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/new-dead-space-remake-will-be-next-gen-only-1847344189 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos