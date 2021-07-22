Apex Legends esports has a $ 5 million prize pool and returns to live events





Apex Legends’ official esports league has won a $ 5 million prize pool and a return to next year’s live physical event (if conditions permit). Battle Royale’s competitive slate between EA and Respawn Entertainment features a combination of online and physical events, cross-play competition, and professional / amateur battles.

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) kicked off in June with a showcase of 170 of the best Apex Legends teams from around the world. Esports events are the tip of EA’s spear and are Respawns’ efforts to increase the already large audience of Apex Legends. Earlier this year, Apex Legends battle royale games exceeded 100 million players.

In the second year of ALGS, the Pro League and Challenger Circuit tournaments will be held.

John Nelson, EA’s Apex Legends Competitive Gaming Commissioner, said in an email to GamesBeat that Year Ones’ record viewership and engagement has made him very optimistic about the future of Apex Legends’ competitive games. Stated. A very passionate community of players and fans pushes the boundaries of ALGS’potential and encourages us to build this title into a major esports franchise.

The ALGS Championship set a new record for ALGS viewership in the North American finals, generating an average of over 180,000 viewers (AMA) across player streams, watch parties and official broadcasts. This was 32% above the most watched ALGS competition to date at the NA Winter Circuit Playoffs in March 2021.

ALGS fans watched over 3.5 million hours on stage and finals in the North American and European, Middle East and African Championship groups, resulting in over 90,000 AMAs in these competitions.

According to EA, throughout the first half of 2021, this game was the second tweeted game in the world about video games.

Cross-play and amateur

Image Credit: EA / Respawn

Both professional and amateur Apex Legends players can participate in the ALGS Pro League and Challenger Circuits in multiple regions around the world. ALGS will also allow Xbox and PlayStation players to participate, putting the majority of players and fans under the same competition.

To maintain competitive integrity, all controller players compete using PC-valued aim-assist settings, regardless of platform. According to EA, the battle between controller, mouse and keyboard is about to reach a whole new level of intensity.

Image Credit: EA / Respawn

The ALGS Pro League has 40 teams in 5 regions. The top 20 Apex Legends teams will be invited to win spots in the professional league, with additional teams competing for the remaining spots in pre-season qualifying. Designed to provide a certain level of consistency to both players and fans, it brings a higher level of Apex gameplay and content to the community, building engagement and fanfare.

The ALGS Challenger Circuit is an amateur tournament that runs in parallel with the Pro League season, giving aspiring Apex Pros the opportunity to qualify for the Pro League. It enhances opportunities at the amateur level and provides a clear path to professional play.

