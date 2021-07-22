Google pushed a one-letter typo into production and bricked a Chrome OS device





Bloomberg / Getty Images

Google says it has fixed a major bug in Chrome OS that keeps users out of the device. According to Google’s breaking news, Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165, temporarily available this week, will prevent users from logging in to the device and will basically brick the device.

Chrome OS automatically downloads updates after a reboot and switches to a newer version, so the user who restarts the device is suddenly locked out. The reliable advice is not to reboot while this broken update is out.

According to breaking news, a new build, version 91.0.4472.167, is currently available to fix the issue, but it can take “a few days” for everyone to hit. Users affected by the improper update can wait for the device to be updated again. Alternatively, wipe all local data and log in by “power wash” the device. Chrome OS is primarily cloud-based, so if you’re not doing advanced operations such as running Linux apps, this solution will be less inconvenient than other operating systems. system. Still, some users are complaining about data loss.

ChromeOS is open source, so you can find out a little more about the fix, thanks to Android police looking for Reddit comments from userelitist_ferret. The problem is clearly summarized in a one-letter typo. Google has flared the conditional statement with the Cryptohome Vault Keyset on Chrome OS, which is part of the operating system that holds the user encryption key. This line should be read as “if (key_data_.has_value () &&! Key_data _-> label () .empty ()) {“, but the C ++ version of the “AND” operator instead of “&&” If you use, improper updates will use and break one ampersand. The second half of the conditional statement.

Ad expansion / Chrome OS programming typo. It happens best in us.

Due to this error, Chrome OS did not properly check the user password for the stored key, and even with the correct password, the message “Sorry, the password could not be verified” was returned.

The overall selling point of Chrome OS is that it is reliable, fragile, and such update failures have a negative impact on the OS. It’s not clear how these obvious, spectacular issues were incorporated into a stable release channel. Chrome OS has three test channels where changes are supposed to go through the “canary”, “development”, and “beta” channels, with weeks of testing between releases. For some reason, this bug bypassed the entire process. This issue may have been detected by unit or automated tests, and it is clear that you cannot log in.

This error indicates the second flawed Chrome OS update pushed this month. The update in early July caused some models to spike CPU utilization and slow down crawls.

