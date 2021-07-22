iPadOS 14.7 and macOS Big Sur 11.5 come with many bug fixes and security updates





Enlarged / 2019 iPad Air front. It was then replaced by a more modern design.

Samuel Axon

Apple released new versions of the iPadOS and macOS operating systems just days after updating iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The iPadOS update adds some new features and shares a lot with the iOS version, but the macOS release is a modest release focused on some bug fixes.

It’s unusual for an iPadOS update to arrive after an iOS update, and Apple may have delayed the iPadOS at the last minute to address the issue, but I’m not sure. Either way, the update is here now.

iPadS 14.7

Many of Apple’s new features and bug fixes in the iPadOS 14.7 release notes are the same as those seen in iOS 14.7 earlier this week. The first bullet point emphasizes the ability to connect two individuals in a family unit to the same Apple Card account and develop credits together.

The update also introduces a way to manage HomePod timers and tweaks the Podcasts interface. In one of the iPad-specific notes, Apple states that it has fixed an issue where audio skips when using the USB-C-3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

Here are Apple’s complete release notes from iPad OS 14.7:

iPadOS 14.7 includes the following iPad improvements and bug fixes:

The Apple Card family combines credit restrictions to add the option to share a single shared account with existing Apple Card users. The Home app adds the ability to manage timers in your HomePod Podcasts library, allowing you to choose to show all shows or just the ones you’re following. Apple Music Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may stop unexpectedly due to lack of options Braille display may show invalid information while composing email messages USB on iPad macOS Big Sur 11.5 -Audio may skip when using the C-3.5mm headphone jack adapter

macOS Big Sur 11.5 is also included in supported Macs today, but it’s a small release that offers some bug fixes and some security updates. It has the same podcast tweaks found on iOS and iPad OS, fixing issues related to data in the Music app and issues with the M1 Mac smart card.

Advertising

The complete release notes for macOS 11.5 are:

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for Mac:

[ポッドキャストライブラリ]On the tab, you can choose to show all shows or only the shows you follow

The following issues have also been fixed in this release:

When logging in to a Mac computer with an M1 chip, music may not update the number of plays and the last play date in the library. Smart cards may not work.

For more information on this update, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896.

You can read about security updates for these releases on Apple’s website, and there are quite a few in this version of macOS. Apple also revealed that this week’s iOS update (and iPadOS) addresses a widely announced Wi-Fi-related vulnerability. From the security update documentation:

Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network can result in denial of service or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was resolved by improving the check

With the release of these macOS and iPad OS, Apple has updated the entire suite of operating systems. These updates could be the last updates (except for emergency security or bug fixes) before Apple released major new versions of iOS and macOS this fall.

