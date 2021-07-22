Valves Steam Deck allows you to technically replace SSDs and target 30fps gameplay





We’ve revealed some important details about the Valves Steam Deck handheld console-meets-PC, especially its target performance level and whether you can actually install your own NVMe SSD to upgrade your storage.

In a video interview from IGN, Valve said the Steam Decks 800p display, which allows refresh rates up to 60Hz, targets 30Hz in gameplay. In other words, the Nintendo Switch comparison can be a bit deeper than the surface, as many games on that platform run well below 60 frames per second. However, most PC games provide a ton of graphic settings for tweaking, so if some games are willing to knock down some settings, the Steam deck will sacrifice graphic quality. You should be able to achieve smoother gameplay. ..

Valve also shared that the standard M.22230 size SSDs used in SteamDeck are not soldered to the board. In the world of gaming laptops, this usually means that efforts are being made to make it easy to replace M.2 SSDs. For example, the big ones you already have, or the ones that don’t cost much. The valve is charging for storage upgrades. An IGN article confirms that you can technically remove and upgrade your Steam deck storage yourself, but the focus is on repairability, not on increasing the tweaks of everyday users. So, like the PS5s slots, which are covered with a plastic shield that’s easy to remove, these SSD slots may not be as accessible as you’d expect, but because Valve doesn’t show off inside the Steam deck. I’m not sure.

Image: Valve

Valve hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat told IGN that repairability is what we really focused on and we are trying to make it as repairable as possible. But it’s for people who really know what they’re doing and have experience doing it. If the valve does not exaggerate the difficulty, you may want to choose a larger microSD card to save more games with a much easier operation.

The Steam deck specs state that, after all, the M.2 SSD is not intended for end-user replacement. But that doesn’t stop some people from revoking the warranty. IGN has not fully confirmed whether attempting to replace the SSD will void the warranty, but the publication states that the warranty may be invalidated. Verge has contacted Valve. Please update this post if you receive confirmation of how attempting to upgrade your storage will affect your warranty status.

Steam decks are currently available for reservation, and the first person to book will receive the first order from December 2021. To book one, you need to invest $ 5 for the final purchase. However, unless you have already done so, the expected availability of console orders is currently set for the second quarter of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/22/22589033/valve-steam-deck-pc-screen-performance-target-30hz-gameplay-upgradeable-ssd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos