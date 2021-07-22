Google Cloud deploys technology to map medical record data to FHIR standards





Large tech giants are jumping into the growing market for interoperability solutions as new federal regulations are spurring the medical industry to publish and share medical record data.

Google Cloud has released a new tool called the Healthcare Data Engine, which is currently in private preview. It helps align healthcare and life sciences organizations from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data.

According to Google Cloud executives, organizations can get a complete picture of long-term patient records and enable advanced analytics and AI in a secure and compliant cloud environment.

“Data was a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Corkery MD, head of product management at Google Cloud, in a recent phone call with reporters. I now have a complete understanding of my vision. “

According to Coquerie, Google Cloud has developed a healthcare data engine to help healthcare and life sciences organizations bring together data silos to revamp and improve their health outcomes. ..

This technology is based on a core feature that Google launched last year using the Cloud Healthcare API. It’s a technology tool that makes it easy for healthcare systems and providers to connect data between different sources and share that data with patients.

The Healthcare Data Engine delivers over 90% of Health Level 7 (HL7) v.2 messages across major electronic health records (EHRs), Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards such as medication orders and patient updates. Can be mapped to. FHIR is a data standard specified by federal interoperability regulations.

According to executives, this allows healthcare organizations to get up and running quickly, eliminating the need to create custom tools and services. Integrating siloticed data also enables innovation and interoperability, resource utilization, clinical trial optimization, accelerated research, high-risk patient identification, and reduction of doctor burnout. It enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to make better real-time decisions.

The technology also leverages Google BigQuerys analytics and artificial intelligence to help organizations process and visualize petabytes of patient data, giving a more holistic view of the patients around the community and the overall population. Enables the potential to improve your health.

According to a recent Google Cloud commissioned survey by The Harris Poll, 9 out of 10 doctors (87%) now say that medical institutions should prioritize data interoperability, 95 of doctors. % Agree to access to more complete patient records. Helps them make a quicker and more accurate diagnosis. Most physicians (90%) say that if the time it takes to review or update a patient’s records can be reduced by just 5%, more personalized care can be provided to the patient.

“As we’ve seen in the market, organizations have relied on enterprise data warehouses to do this kind of retrospective analysis, but in today’s use cases, data latency is low and this surge. We need to understand the data we do faster, “Mariannus Wright, manager of the product Google Cloud Healthcare Analytics, told reporters.

Mayo Clinic works with Google Cloud to capture data from a variety of sources, harmonize it with FHIR format, and analyze it with BigQuery. By automating this process, tasks that previously took weeks can now be done in an hour, allowing Mayo Clinic professionals to focus on solving critical health issues rather than managing IT resources. became.

I was hitting a wall with the ability to innovate on-premises. Jim Bantlock, Vice-Chair of Information Technology at Mayo Clinic, said moving to the cloud makes tools easier by taking advantage of technological advances in security and privacy to stay at the forefront of data protection. It is now possible to build on a large scale. In the statement.

There are numerous applications for this. For example, build an ICU heads-up display to help your care team focus on where they need it, when they need it most. Working with Google Cloud to transform healthcare, from creating better ways to care for patients remotely after discharge, to making it easier for patients to interact with us via mobile apps. Was building a platform for.

Healthcare Data Engine is used today in medical institutions such as Indiana University Health.

The release of Google Cloud’s API and Healthcare Data Engine encourages federal policy makers to publish healthcare data to the industry and share it with patients or their health apps of choice.

Microsoft is also a cloud service designed specifically for healthcare that helps organizations scale up digital health technology while providing tools to improve data interoperability, workflow efficiency, and streamline interactions. The company said it has started.

Amazon recently announced the general availability of Amazon Healthlake, a tool that makes it easier for healthcare organizations to search and analyze data.

Apple has also unveiled a new iPhone feature that allows consumers to share their health data directly to the provider’s EHR system via the Apple Health app. The key to Apple’s integration with medical record software companies is to use the standard application programming interface (API), SMART on FHIR.

