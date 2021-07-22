Smart city technology is built into the planned city





Robot cart and drone delivery is just one of the boring things that the planned development community hangs on, as a kind of high-tech equipment that residents are not only welcoming but also expecting.

Amenities aren’t just what we traditionally think of, like pools, parks, and playgrounds. Caitlyn Lai-Valenti, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Brookfield Residential, said it also includes technology. This also includes retail stores and resident walkability elements.

Brookfield is the developer of New Haven, a master plan community in Ontario, California, and boasts hundreds of homes in addition to retail and commercial space. Over 350 homes in the community were sold in 2020 alone.

Smart city technologies available to residents include drone delivery by DroneUp and delivery of goods from the New Haven Marketplace to the new retail area to the resident’s home. New Haven also features a robot cart with gita, an automatic sealed cart about the size of a wheelbarrow that can track pedestrians with groceries and other items. Residents can also ride the Clevr Scooters three-wheeled electric scooter.

Developed as part of the larger Ontario Ranch, New Haven offers ultra-fast broadband to support all smart city applications and increasing work trends from anywhere, following the COVID-19 pandemic. ..

The move to incorporate high-speed communications infrastructure is similar to other developments such as National Landing, another community to be developed in the metro area of ​​Washington, DC. National Landing is being developed in partnership with AT & T and 5G to support the next generation of smart city technologies.

Shiraz Hasan, vice president of AT & T Partner Exchange and Ecosystem, builds a strong, consistent, robust and secure network to enable tomorrow’s experience, how innovators interact with applications today, and You need to be able to understand how it can grow over time. innovation.

Hasan added that National Landing is considered a canvas for smart city innovation. We believe that networks like the ones we plan to deploy will improve all experiences in commercial business, government, retail, transportation and more.

Hasan says the opportunities are endless in terms of expanding the experience.

Other planned development communities, such as Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, are also partnering with urban technology companies to test and deploy systems to improve transportation and other aspects of life in the community. The Public Utility Commission of Orlando, Tabistock Lake Nona, and Hitachi have jointly applied for a grant from the US Department of Energy to investigate the energy load distribution of buildings, in addition to investigating technologies related to traffic management.

So, aren’t we taking up each of the individual energy sources and talking about how we can manage the load? How can you balance solar, solar and wind, and traditional loads? Yes, that’s important, said Dean Bushay, vice president of Hitachi’s Global Social Innovation Business, in an interview with government technology in early June.

All New Haven Community homes in California are built with myTime and myCommand smart home services that interface with Amazon, Google, or Apple smart home platforms. The community also has an ENE HUB (pronounced hub), a multifunctional streetlight with a USB charging port, environmental sensors, Wi-Fi, and route-finding.

So it’s really like offering many different uses in space, Rivalenti said.

Brookfield includes an innovation hub. The Innovation Hub is an in-house team specializing in research and testing of various smart city technologies launched in the community.

According to Lai-Valenti, there is a new technology group that is constantly considering all of these various factors.

The developers behind Washington’s National Landing project see the community as a form of living laboratory that can test and deploy urban technology, and of evolving strategies to truly enable tomorrow’s use cases. Hasan says it is part of the story.

Skip Descant writes about smart cities, the Internet of Things, transportation and other areas.

