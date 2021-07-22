Twitter working on a feature that allows users to sign in using their Google account





The Washington microblogging platform Twitter plans to roll out features that allow users to sign in to the platform through their Google account.

Twitter currently offers the option of choosing between an email ID and a phone number to sign in to the user, and then choosing a password. However, media reports will soon allow users to sign in from their Google account.

This feature is reportedly already enabled in Twitter’s beta app for Android users.

Currently, the beta version of the Twitter app allows users to sign in with Google as an option, but the iOS version of the app may add an option to allow users to sign in with their Apple account. Guess.

Twitter has not yet officially commented on the speculation. Nothing has been announced when these new sign-in options will be available to users, but since it’s in beta, media reports say it won’t be long before users start seeing it in the main app. It may not take.

“Twitter is working on integrating Google sign-in,” tweeted tech blogger Jane Manchun Won said on June 25.

If the user is already in the Twitter beta program, an updated version of the Twitter app “v9.3.0-beta.04” published from the Google Play Store will help enable this feature.

“The downside of allowing Google to sign in or signing in to Twitter using another service is a data breach of one service that can indirectly affect linked accounts. It’s possible, “the user tweeted.

Users who want to participate in the Twitter beta cycle can sign up for the tester program. This will give you early access to some of Twitter’s testing features.

Twitter has recently made some changes to its platform. It announced the end of Fleets, a disappearing story feature similar to Snapchat and Instagram. This feature will end in August.

Ilya Brown, Twitter’s Vice President of Products, said in her blog:

“I hope the fleet will be able to comfortably participate in conversations on Twitter with more people. But since I introduced Fleets to everyone, I’ve been in conversations with Fleets as expected. The number of new people to do is not increasing. “

Twitter recently also announced a new feature that uses security keys as the only method of two-factor authentication for web and mobile logins to keep your account secure and secure.

(With input from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zenger.news/2021/07/22/twitter-working-on-feature-to-let-users-sign-in-using-google-account/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos