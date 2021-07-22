WHS sophomores help teams win the Go Red for Women Innovation Challenge





Contributor, Nance Evert

Westborough high school student Olivia Yoonseo Lee was recently recognized as part of a team that developed an app to help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccine reservations.

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough High School sophomore Olivia Yoonseo Lee and her three other team members recently won the GoRed for Women: Boston Tech Innovation Challenge run by the American Heart Association and Dell Technologies.

Each of the four girls was awarded a certificate and a Dell computer for work to develop an app that streamlines the process of scheduling COVID-19 vaccine reservations, especially for the elderly.

Lee acknowledges that he has participated in Christina Crowley, the chair of the GoRed campaign. He learned while reading Community Advocate’s previous feature article on the program.

Lee said she shared her personal experience and inspired others like me after suffering a stroke due to a heart defect. Thanks to a woman like her, I was very happy to have the courage to participate in a project like this.

The project in which Lee and her teammates received this award was called Team COVID Vaccine Registration. It involved studying how to collect data and report open appointments for those who couldn’t.

According to Lee, the elderly were a large group of people who seemed to have considerable difficulty with the skills needed to sign up for vaccine reservations. Together with the mentor, I tried to collect community-based surveys and report open appointments for older members of the community.

Olivia Yoonseo Lee and her teammates meet with scientific leaders via Zoom.

Each team had two mentors. One was from Dell and the other was from the American Heart Association. The team met with the mentor every Friday afternoon via Zoom.

I’ve worked with great female scientists and started pursuing in-depth research, Lee said. I want to keep pursuing science and never be discouraged.

She continued. One of the frustrating things for me is that I can’t code yet. To implement your design, you need to be aware of factors such as address, time, and location.

Since the task was focused on healthcare, Lee looked back at how her grandmother, who worked as a pharmacist, inspired her.

My grandma said her job would have been pretty easy with the help of computer technology, Lee said.

Lees’ teammates included Diana Nguyen, Ama Sesah, and Sarah Looney. All were in the third year of high school in the town of Massachusetts. There was a selection application process, and members of each team were assigned to the same group based on the field of medical technology.

In the future, Lee wants to be a scientist or science teacher and is very inspired to participate in efforts towards girls’ education.

In an interview last month, Lee hopes he can continue the project and perhaps change his goals. Even if the pandemic situation improves, there are many things that even local high school students like us can help.

