Major Republican tech critics sought funding from Google





Davis in a statement to POLITICO, Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) until 2019. But Davis added: it didn’t go anywhere. And that went back before we knew how bad Google was really.

Thank god I wasn’t working with Google, he said. Dodged bullets.

Davis also publicly acknowledged the meeting in a tweet on Thursday just before the story appeared.

Google spokeswoman Jose Castagneda declined to comment. Bentley, who was a press advisor to the Judiciary Committee until 2018, also declined to comment.

Davis and Bentley offered to act as Google’s Republican communicator at a meeting with a non-lawyer company in May 2019 and demanded that they discuss personal conversations anonymously. Offered to repair.

At the time, President Donald Trump beat a big tech company allegedly censored by conservatives, and Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) cracked down on what search companies would do with a new perch in the upper room. Deaf bill. The Justice Department also laid the foundation for Google’s large-scale antitrust investigation. This fact will become publicly known at the end of the month.

After leaving the Senate Judiciary Committee, the two men, who were in the early stages of establishing a PR shop, helped Google’s outside lawyers Susan Clayton and Josh Soben to help the Republican press and build relationships. He said he could. The meeting was arranged by Josh Wright, a former Federal Trade Commission member who worked with Clayton and Soben at the then law firm Wilson Sonsini.

After the meeting, Davis sent a follow-up email to Clayton, leaving the possibility for the next step. Ultimately, Google didn’t keep their service.

Instead, about six months later, Davis launched an internet accountability project. It is one of the strongest supporters of Republican action against Big Tech and is partially funded by one of Google’s major rivals, Oracle. Project efforts include support for the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Technology Bill, co-sponsored by Buck, now Ventrys boss.

Davis’ words in the past with Google’s lawyer are already widespread among critics of his new operation. The office of Ohio General Assembly Jim Jordan, a top Republican of the House Judiciary Committee, last week after Davis began circulating a white paper attacking Jordan’s efforts to blunt Bucks’ anti-technical bill. Seized in episode.

Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said in a statement last week and Thursday that no one took Twitter trolls Mike Davis seriously. He added that Davis tried to get funding from Google before marketing Oracle.

Davis accused Jordan of acting as Google’s waterboy in opposition to many of the technology antitrust bills.

In a statement to POLITICO, Davis said after a meeting between Clayton and Soben, a friend spent several months educating how bad Google and other Big Tech were for conservatives and small businesses. Six months later, this friend persuaded me to start IAP. (Davis didn’t reveal his friend’s name.)

I’m paying myself less than I earned in the Senate, he added.

As regulatory threats to the industry increase and politicians on both sides condemn Silicon Valley’s various bad behaviors, including conservative censorship, tax non-payment, and worker abuse, relations with major tech companies have changed. It’s more toxic than ever in Washington. Fostering anti-vaccine conspiracy theory. But with so much tech funding sloshing around Washington, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find a serious player who has never worked for one of the big companies or its rivals.

The Biden administration has faced serious criticism of choosing appointees associated with Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple, and has chosen to run Jonathan Canter, the Justice Department’s antitrust division, Microsoft. include.

