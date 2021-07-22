Landing reveals headquarters and contributes more than $ 1 million to Birmingham’s technical space





July 22, 2021

Photograph of Birmingham by Nathan Watson

Landing, an innovative apartment service, today hosted a community event to showcase its new headquarters in downtown Birmingham. They also announced a major contribution to the city’s technology ecosystem and a new fellowship program.

Last month, the company announced plans to bring its headquarters to Birmingham with more than 800 jobs. Today, Governor Ivy, Mayor Woodfin, and other state officials have joined Landing’s CEO and founder Bill Smith to celebrate the new headquarters.

New Home Base in Downtown Birmingham:

Landing’s move to Birmingham will change the lives of more than 800 Alabama families, in addition to building a growing technology scene.

Governor Ivy is excited to see tech companies set up shops in Birmingham and feels that they have revived the message that the entire Alabama people are focused on innovating and driving opportunities.

“I hope this announcement draws people’s attention and checks us out! This is a place of action and we will continue to do so.”

Photo by Nathan Watson of BhamNow

Landing brings over 800 jobs to the town. The company has also invested $ 1 million in Birmingham’s technology ecosystem, which will contribute to the continued growth of Birmingham’s thriving technology and innovation community.

Looking back on the exponential growth seen in Birmingham’s technology sector over the last five years, Smith said the investment will help streamline this progress while attracting talented people to Magic City.

He emphasized the importance of building a system of multiple successful and growing tech companies so that future tech employees and innovators will recognize Birmingham as where it should be.

But wait, there’s more

Landing also announced the “Landing Fellows” program of the same name. This program is a two-year advanced fellowship program for early career applicants, recent graduates, and career changers. Fellows work full-time at Landing’s headquarters to gain direct exposure and training in the rapidly evolving world of technology.

Smith wants Landing Fellows to set up their own tech company or join another tech company early on. Fellow recruitment will be concentrated in Alabama and southeastern minority service agencies.

Photograph of Birmingham by Nathan Watson

The landing team shouted from Bill Smith. Bill Smith acknowledged their achievements in making all this possible. As Mayor Woodfin said, they are bringing “Southern hospitality” to the world of technology and a significant number of new colleagues are about to be born.

Landing has grown tremendously since its inception in 2019, and we can’t be more excited to share its success with Birmingham. We are one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the country and we are proud to bring new employment and economic opportunities to the region. “

Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing

