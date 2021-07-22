Google search makes it easier to find deals





Google search shows potential buyers[ショッピング]Some tweaks have been made to make it easier to find deals and discounts directly on the tabs.

Google has announced a number of features that make it easy to find deals and discounts, especially during shopping fests such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Search giants have recently put a lot of effort into their e-commerce efforts, integrating them with the core search experience to assist shoppers. The company’s most notable recent effort was to allow merchants to list their products for free.

The shopping tab on the main Google search page and a dedicated website already have a comprehensive toolset for users. In addition to product details and reviews, potential buyers can also track products, save products for future viewing, and view product listings based on search activity. However, finding deals is not always a useful experience, especially on search pages and shopping tabs.

It’s finally changing as Google now displays transactions directly in the shopping section of the search.[ショッピング]Tabs are related to search[取引]There is a dedicated trading section called, which may show similar products that are currently discounted and may be of interest to the buyer. These transactions are sourced from retailers throughout the web. This means buyers can see discounts on similar products from multiple e-commerce platforms all in one place.

Google Search aims to become an online shopping hub

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding, Google has made some changes to major e-commerce events, especially Black Friday. Starting in October of this year, users will see a new section of search featuring the best deals from retailers during popular shopping events. This gives buyers direct access to retailer trading pages such as Newegg and Best Buy. However, the feature updates mentioned above are for US buyers only, and it’s unclear if the same will extend to more markets. Google is also inspired by the Chinese market, where live stream shopping has transformed into a multi-billion dollar business through platforms such as Taobao and Baidu. To implement this, Google will allow shoppers to buy products while watching live streams of trusted creators and social media influencers.

This works in a similar way to the YouTube video where the product advertised by the host or channel is listed in the description along with the purchase link. Google has partnered with a few creators and brands to pilot livestream shopping, but it’s not just buyers who improve their shopping experience.Merchant[ショッピング]After making it possible to list products for free on the tabs, the company is now able to list promotions and deals at no additional cost. In addition, sellers do not have to be paid customers of Google’s advertising services to be eligible for a free transaction list. Google’s latest move aims to take advantage of Facebook’s efforts in the e-commerce domain, as it aims to harness the appeal of the mass media of Facebook’s own platform.

