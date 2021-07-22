Poll: What is your favorite iPad currently in Apple’s lineup?





Apple sells four iPads today. Which do you like, from the 10.2-inch base model with Touch ID to the 12.9-inch version of the M1 iPad Pro?

The iPad was first introduced by Steve Jobs in 2010, three years after the debut of the first iPhone. Since then, the line has grown and Apple has developed tablet-specific software with the iPad OS, first-party accessories, and the entire ecosystem.

The base model iPad is currently 8 generations. With a 10.2-inch screen, this tablet is perfect for education and anyone who needs a screen larger than the iPhone. This iPad supports 1st generation Apple Pencil and smart keyboard.

It’s also the most affordable tablet Apple sells for $ 329 in the 32GB version, and students can get this tablet for $ 299.

Another iPad that people love is the iPad mini. Today, the 5th generation has a 7.9-inch display and a powerful A12 Bionic processor. This model supports the original Apple Pencil, which is very useful for taking notes, reading books, and playing games on the Apple Arcade. With a 3.5mm headphone jack, the iPad can also be used if you want to listen to Apple Music songs in lossless quality.

For those who prefer the more powerful iPad, the 4th generation iPad Air has almost everything everyone needs. It supports Magic Keyboard and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, has Touch ID enabled on the side buttons, and uses the latest chip, the A14 Bionic.

This iPad is perfect for anyone interested in multitasking, the best Apple accessory, and wanting to take advantage of the USB-C port for charging and transferring data.

Last but not least, Apple’s most powerful iPads come in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The M1 iPad Pro has the power of a Mac, but is running the iPad OS. The 12.9-inch model was the first product to feature a mini LED display, both with 5G support, a professional camera sensor with a LiDAR scanner, and up to 2TB of storage.

Unlike all iPads, this is great for designers and editors who rely on accurate colors and quick response during multitasking.

For the last few years, I personally have multiple iPads. From the 2nd generation iPad to my favorite iPad Air 2, the powerful 2nd generation iPad Pro, and now the iPad Air 4. Which iPad do you currently have? What is your favorite and why? Please vote for the vote and let us know in the comments section below.

