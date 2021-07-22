Digital NEST’s Technology Center is empowering the wave of local tech-minded youth





Digital NEST was founded in 2014 at the Cabrillo College Satellite Campus in Watsonville. Founder Jacob Martinez recognized that the economic opportunities and digital innovation that Silicon Valley’s technology industry has brought to other Californian communities has historically locked out rural agricultural communities. As a result, Martinez asked: Why are these companies still looking for talent in other parts of the country when they are talented, young and diverse, just outside the headquarters?

To change that story, Jacob has built a thriving center for technology and empowerment to prepare local youth for prosperity in the workforce. Digital NEST connects young people to a previously seemingly inaccessible future through hands-on programs and training, as well as hands-on networking opportunities.

Left: Digital NEST member Angel Aguilar is attending the circuit class. Right: Digital art and technology specialist Genevieve Rico (left) teaches DN members Isabelle and Lara (right) when filming the summer film project Disposable.

The Digital NEST program focuses on technology-related work. They provide training and mentoring for web design, digital art, project management, leadership skills and more. NEST members’ natural curiosity and interest in technology can easily lead to successful colleges and careers. This success can be meaningful and concrete. Wage increases for young people who have completed NEST training average $ 25,000 per year.

In addition to skills training, the annual NEST Flight Career Development Conference opens the door to more than 300 talented young people and representatives of Silicon Valley and local businesses. The bizzNEST program provides on-the-job training for paid clients to work on real products and services in web design, video recording, or graphic design.

NEST Flight Conference 2019-DN members volunteer to participate in the annual Career Development Conference.

The pandemic poses an unavoidable challenge, but we have also launched NESTcorps, a program for members and volunteers to respond to COVID-19. Putting the leadership, project management, logistics, and marketing skills learned in the NEST program into practice, NESTcorps members and volunteers put their energy into giving back to the community. They created a NEST helpline to centralize COVID resources in Santa Cruz County and a video for grade K-2 to facilitate reading during SIP. They worked with the Undocu Fund project to raise $ 50,000 for emergency assistance to undocumented neighbors and participated in the Campesino project, a thank-you to the farmers who supported the country during the crisis. Was recognized by.

The Salinas Digital NEST location on 210 Salinas Street in downtown Salinas will be fully operational in August.

Digital NEST is celebrating a beautiful new technology center in downtown Salinas within the remodeled historic Salinas Fire Department. The Salinas NEST team will open the door to full capacity in August, welcoming more than 360 Salinas members to a vast new space. This expansion to Salinas and the new NEST plans at Gilroy and eight other Central Coast locations support the vision of creating a sustainable and scalable technology career center in vulnerable communities inside and outside California. .. Jacob Martinez and his Digital NEST team continue to realize the vision of the community serving them.

We’ve been dealing with Santa Cruz County Bank from the beginning, but as Digital NEST grows, they’re just around the corner. Growing in parallel has both been experienced, and the community-oriented focus is on successful partnerships that support our goals along the Central Coast.

— Jacob Martinez, Founder and Executive Director of Digital NEST

Santa Cruz County Bank has been a sponsor of Digital NEST since its inception and is excited to celebrate the growth of the NEST community, which is also expanding into Monterey County.

Details of Santa Claus County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank is a major lender in counties, regions, states, and countries. Recently, banks ranked among the top 10 lenders in the San Francisco area of ​​the Small Business Administration (SBA) for both the number of loans and the amount of SBA loans. The San Francisco area extends from Santa Cruz to the coastal Oregon border and includes all counties in the Bay Area.

The true value of community banks has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic. When the CARES ACT Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was first announced, Santa Cruz County Bank employees acted to develop a secure portal for pre-registration before the program was deployed by the government. I woke it up. Their early response allowed employers to line up for employee salaries and financing to keep the business running during the pandemic. Thinking back, it was a battle against time.

Click here to see how bank employees have worked to secure PPP funding for local businesses 24 hours a day.

Santa Cruz County Bank has the resources and lending capabilities to help take your business to the next level. We look forward to your continued support for the reconstruction and resumption of local businesses. We are here for the community with all our heart and soul.

