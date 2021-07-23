Temporary Employer of Big Fortnite Map Creator Banned by Epic Over Homophobia





Image: Epic Games

Fortnites’ latest event, Rainbow Royale, is supposed to celebrate the LGBTQ + community. But elsewhere, developer Epic Games chose not to stop popular creators for more than a few hours after discovering the history of homophobia. While influencers have revived, the situation underscores what is seen as a gap between what big companies claim to care about and the actual actions they take to support their beliefs. I am.

Rainbow Royale offers a number of free rainbow-themed items in both Battle Royale and Creative modes. Several tracks by LGBTQ + musicians, such as Lil Nas X and Big Freedia, have also been added to the in-game radio.

The well-known Fortnite player involved in this situation (Kotaku doesn’t name it because he’s young) is known for creating one of the most popular user maps in the game. They first landed in hot water, removing comments lamenting the Rainbow Royale event on Twitter. Pushing the matter forward, they doubled, saying, “I’m not a fanatic, but this is naturally contrary and seems to be related to the theme of the LGBTQ + event.

The influencer did not respond to the request for comment.

Image: Epic Games

Ben Walker, lead writer for YouTube channel Top 5 Gaming, points out that Fortnite creators also like images posted in response to events by another Twitter user reading Fuck fagots, and all my buddies I hate LGBT.

Epic didn’t make an official statement about the situation, but Twitter chatter showed that the creator’s popular battlefield of Mapa, highlighted by Epic during last month’s Cosmic Summer event, was finally nullified. Creators have also suspended their Support-A-Creator membership. This means that if a fan uses a unique referral code in an item shop, they will no longer be able to earn a certain percentage of a particular sale.

This prompted the author to apologize in two ways. One is included in one tweet and the other is a slightly thicker meaculpa uploaded to Twitlonger. The Twitlonger seems to be a response to the criticism of the former, the latter being fully contained below.

I’m sorry to everyone who talked about the Rainbow Royale event and the Lgbtq community. I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, but I expressed my opinion about the event. I understand that it harms the community and I am deeply sorry to everyone I hurt. The reason behind it is that it goes against my religion and I grew up that way. I will continue to do my best as a creator. There is a lot to learn and fix. I hope you guys give me another chance.

A little over an hour later, the author claims that Epic has restored both the map and the Support-A-Creator code (confirmed by Kotaku), and severe protests from those who thought the apology was inadequate and the punishment was too loose. I pulled out.

Ben Walker tweeted an anti-homosexual rhetoric at an LGBTQ celebration on Twitter, disappointing the attention-grabbing and relevant Fortnite creators who liked tweets full of slapped wrist slappers. Just said. I was just disappointed.

Another up-and-coming Fortnite creator, Tiny, has been added to the current Epic Games disappointment. Watching the Rainbow Royale event live was inspiring. But now I’m laughing. I do it well.

[I]The third creator, Echo, seems to care more about the play his map receives than doing the right thing. What was disappointing.

Epic officials declined to comment.

Clarification 5:14 pm: Headings changed to better reflect the subject of the story.

