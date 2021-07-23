Google makes Google Chat the default for more people





For users of organizations using Google Workspace, the transition from Hangouts to Google Chat will begin on August 16th, unless the administrator chooses to delay.

Starting August 16, 2021, Google will begin migrating organizations that use chat in Google Workspace from “Chat and Classic Hangouts” to “Chat Priority.”

Google will soon end the transition from traditional Hangouts for users of Google Workspace to Google Chat. Starting August 16th, organizations with the Google Chat service settings “Chat and Classic Hangouts” will be updated to “Chat Priority”. This adjustment is automatic and requires no Google Workspace administrator to do anything. (If you’re a Workspace administrator, you can see and change your current settings in Admin Console | Apps | Google Workspace | Google Chat and Classic Hangouts | Service Status.)

The impact of this migration will be noticeable to users who continue to use Hangouts and have not yet migrated to Google Chat. If you’re an administrator, you need to notify people in your organization about changes. The following four points can help you share with people in your organization.

1. Google Chat is available on Gmail

When changes occur, Google Chat will be available in Gmail on both the web and Gmail’s Android and iOS apps.

Within your browser’s Gmail, chat is one of the communication options available in the left navigation. If you don’t see it, select a sprocket. View All Settings | After chatting and meeting, make sure the Google Chat option is selected.

The Android or iOS Gmail app automatically displays a chat icon (a stylized discussion box) to the right of the Gmail envelope icon.

2. Google Chat also offers web and mobile apps

Apart from Gmail, you can also access chat in the dedicated browser tab at https://chat.google.com. This is useful if you want to focus on chat conversations without getting in the way of your email messages.

Similarly, you may choose to install the Google Chat mobile app on either Android or iOS. For example, if you’re using a non-Gmail email client (such as Apple Mail), you can install the Google Chat app to keep your conversations going almost anywhere.

3. Check out related apps for meetings and phone calls

Some features previously available in Hangouts have been moved to other apps. Google Meet (on the web, on Android and iOS) handles video conferencing and collaboration. Like Gmail’s Google Chat, Meet also appears in the Gmail navigation on the left. Apart from this, Google Voice (Web, Android, iOS) handles the call function. Good news for those who depended on chat calls, Google said on its support page: “Direct calls will be rolled out to chat in the third quarter of 2021.”

4. Hangouts will continue to be available on the web

Google will continue to provide access to hangouts on the web at https://hangouts.google.com for at least a period of time. However, unless you’re using Hangouts with your personal Google account, we recommend that you uninstall the Hangouts mobile app or remove it from your bookmarked favorites.

Other considerations for workspace administrators

Google sent an email to the admin before the change, posted an update to the Workspace blog, and gave the Workspace admin the option to opt out of the change. However, in most cases, admins shouldn’t try to delay the change, as Google has announced that Hangouts-to-chat transitions will take place in organizations that use Workspace by the end of 2021.

In my opinion, many admins may carefully consider changing the setting to “chat only” (Figure A) rather than the intermediate step between “chat and traditional Hangouts”.However, the administrator sets the settings[チャットのみ]If you change it to, users in your organization will not be able to access Hangouts. Please check the Google Chat limits listed before making this switch. You also need to make sure that people in your organization know the first three points above. This option[チャットを優先]Skip the migration steps provided by the option and move your org directly from Hangouts to Chat.

Figure A

Google Workspace admins may also consider moving from “chat priority” to “chat only” when they no longer need access to traditional Hangouts.

If you’re using Google Workspace, have you already migrated from Hangouts to Google Chat or other apps? If you’re a Workspace administrator, what steps did you take to help people in your organization adopt Google Chat? If you already chose to switch to “chat only”, how smoothly did the change go? Tell us about your experience in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

