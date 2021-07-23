Block 185, Austin’s new “Google Tower” officially breaks through Downtown Tower





According to developer Trammell Crow Company and investment firm MSD, Block 185, a 35-story office tower in downtown Austin, instantly brings a design inspired by the iconic sailing ship to the skyline, occupied by tech giants. It is reported that it will be done. capital.

Reaching the tallest construction site on 601 West Second Street, the tower already has an impressive new presence in downtown. If you’ve spent some time in the area lately, you’ve probably seen the rise very interesting.

590 feet high with multiple stepped retreats to accommodate the city’s waterfront overlay limits, sail-shaped glass curtain walls at west elevation, renowned architectural firms Pelli Clarke Pelli and STG Design The design of the project by the locals is kind. Signed prosperity at the end of seven years of transformation in this corner of downtown — the Block 185 Tower is the last of Trammell Crow’s green water treatment plant redevelopment projects launched in 2014 as part of a contract with the City of Austin. Represents a piece. The four plots previously occupied by the water treatment plant are gradually being replaced by other buildings such as Northshore Apartments, 500 West Second Street and Austin Proper.

According to Trammell Crow, the general contractor’s DPR Construction maintained the Block 185 project earlier than planned, despite a pandemic over a year of the construction process, with more than 350 craft workers mobilized to the scene. By now, it has contributed a total of 1 million hours of work. Complete the structure — When completed, it will be Austin’s largest and tallest office tower, rentable for approximately 800,000 square feet, with additional ground-level retail components. The project is currently scheduled to be completed by May 2022.

I was fortunate to have a closer look at the tower at today’s topping out event. Many of these downtown views are probably only available to Google employees, so it’s a good idea to enjoy them as much as possible and make friends with Google.

