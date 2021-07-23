Extreme Tech Challenge Announces New Regional Contest at Historically Black Colleges (HBCU) | Business





The Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup competition focused on mission-driven innovation, today unveiled a new regional competition track that introduces the best entrepreneurs of the National Historically Black Colleges and Black Universities (HBCU). .. The contest will automatically become a global finalist for the XTC 2022 Startup Contest and will give you the opportunity to participate in next year’s XTC Global Finals.

The program has partnered with Smartpreneur, a California-based entrepreneurial development agency dedicated to creating optimal conditions for undervalued entrepreneurs to succeed, to increase visibility of undervalued founders. Helps build a robust business network with resources and support beyond the competition.

Bill Tai, co-founder of Charles’ Partner Honorary Partner ExtremeTech Challenge, said that diversity is the key to fostering a rich startup ecosystem and that XTC has built a network of scalable innovation pods around the world. It speaks of an important strength. River Ventures. We take great pride in our efforts to empower women and minority entrepreneurs to help them get to where they need them a little faster.

There are powerful economic opportunities that can be obtained when the entrepreneurial process is democratized. Together with the Extreme Tech Challenge, we have a great opportunity to make a big leap in our society. Jaune Odombrown, Founder and CEO of Smartpreneur, needs to seek to build a sustainable ecosystem designed to connect silos and break down barriers.

XTC is the Executive Managing Director of XTC, inviting HBCU managers, businesses, investors, policy makers and philanthropists interested in helping undervalued entrepreneurs tackle global challenges. Contact one Victoria Slivkoff ([email protected]).

About Extreme Tech Challenge

The Extreme Tech Challenge is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit public interest corporation whose mission is to empower start-ups to innovate to meet global challenges. It is the world’s largest ecosystem and competition for purpose-driven technology, inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Extreme Tech Challenge Contest is supported by leading companies, venture capital investors, foundations, policy makers, universities and tech conferences to give great start-ups global visibility, funding opportunities and networking with global leaders. , A world-class mentorship to help them pioneer technological breakthroughs to address our most extreme global challenges. A complete list of XTC partners and how to join can be found at www.extremetechchallenge.org.

