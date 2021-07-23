Google Maps to extend traffic congestion prediction function





To help individuals feel safer during an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Google Maps will soon expand its transit congestion forecast to more than 10,000 public transport hubs in 100 countries.

What you need to know Google Maps will soon expand its transportation congestion forecast to over 10,000 public transport hubs in 100 countries. This feature uses AI technology, past location trends, and personal contributions to predict subway, subway, bus, and transportation congestion. At any time, the program is currently being tested in New York City and Sydney and is expected to grow in the coming months.According to Google Maps, New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston and Washington DC have the longest waiting times and are packed transit countries.

Eric Sorom, product director of Google Maps, said in a blog post Wednesday that the company wants to help users navigate and explore as safely as possible.

… you’ll see if your line is likely to have plenty of vacant seats, reach full capacity, or somewhere in between, Tholom writes in part. You can use this information to decide whether to board or wait for another train. No one likes to stand in a crowded subway car, with or without a pandemic.

Google Maps uses a combination of AI technology, past location trends, and personal contributions to predict subway, subway, bus, and transportation congestion at any time.

The program is currently being tested in New York City and Sydney. Using data from the Long Island Rail Road and the Transport for NSW, Google Maps can see live congestion information down to the passenger car level.

The company noted that New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington DC tend to have the longest waiting times in the country and the busiest transportation, and will bring this feature to more cities in the coming months. I hope to deploy it.

According to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, passenger numbers dropped dramatically on all forms of public transport across six major cities in the United States. Since then, riders have slowly returned to work and are expected to increase as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

