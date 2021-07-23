ARN Expands Enhanced Innovation Award Nominations





The enhanced Innovation Award nominations will be extended in 2021 and will be closed on Friday, July 30th.

This year, ARN has raised the bar for industry excellence across Australia, incorporating the latest category lineup, revamped submission standards and outstanding end-user market awareness.

The Innovation Awards, set on Thursday, September 16th, will be revived as a face-to-face black tie event and reinstate the channel under ICC Sydney’s ARNroof. Adjusted for COVID-safe entry requirements for face-to-face event formats.

A step away from the predictable awards program, not only is the entire ecosystem of the region recognized and admired, but it also transforms partner best practices through a digital marketing alliance with IDG’s end-user media brands. Examples are further amplified to more than 210,000 potential customers nationwide-CIOs, CSOs, Computerworld.

Notable enhancements include raising the priority of customer case studies to showcase the innovative features of expert partners, working to extend reach to all states and territories, and emerging with established providers. It focuses on increasing attention to both providers.

Reflecting the market, Innovation Awards recognizes the outstanding performance of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, leading-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancy firms and boutique agencies. Application developers work together. , All contributing.

Similarly, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers, and market leaders.

To achieve this, the Innovation Awards recognize channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

By streamlining the program (reducing the number of categories from 10 to 8 and the overall award from 40 to 33), the aim is for local market pacesetters, those who activate innovation engines and drive offerings. Is to raise the attention of.Innovative solutions and services

One of the new categories introduced is innovation across Australia. Headquartered outside the three most populous metropolitan areas of the country (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane), it recognizes partners who deliver customer value and change.

Other award additions include Think Differently. It recognizes partners who develop creative and unique solutions that go beyond transaction engagement and pursue customer transformation.

Distribution-focused Incubation honors pioneering distributors introducing innovative new vendor technologies to Australian channels through fostering ecosystem transformation and next-generation approaches. In addition to Creativity, it provides distributors with creative initiatives to enhance vendor value propositions and pioneering partner innovation initiatives, in line with the collective goal of driving ecosystem growth. I admit.

Credit: ARN / IDG

Enhanced customer exposure

ARN is working with IDG’s enterprise media brands to increase the value of innovation awards to emerging and established partners across Australia and increase end-user exposure through market-leading CIOs, CSOs, and Computerworld publications. ..

As the industry’s first move, the Alliance will focus on running targeted digital campaigns designed to introduce leading technology providers to potential customers across the country, with more than 210,000 end users in the process. Shows the excellence of the ecosystem.

Specifically, the combination of Channel (ARN), the core stable version of the IDG media brand, and Enterprise (CIO, CSOandComputerworld) will be innovative based on the submission of the finalists of the Innovation Award scheduled for September. Increase brand awareness of innovative partners who provide innovative solutions and services. ..

All finalists in 2021 will receive free post-event media coverage and exposure through IDG’s prestigious enterprise publications-in addition to the customary ARN publicity-professional consulting and transformation. Introducing state-of-the-art implementations within projects and channels.

Formed in the form of strategic articles published in their respective end-user brands detailing finalists and winners in all partner categories, it offers the opportunity to position partners as outstanding outsourcing providers.

The decision to add ready-to-use marketing elements to the Innovation Awards was motivated by the desire to further accelerate the level of connectivity between Australian partners and customers.

As an ongoing champion of the channel, ARNis not only advises and expands the value of the ecosystem through editorial content, executive conferences and awards programs, but also plays an active role in contributing to the success and future growth of our partners. We are in a unique position to fulfill. ..

Shaped by EDGE Research (consigned by ARN and offered in partnership with Tech Research Asia) This approach is also designed to reflect the top priority strategies of channel partners since 2021, with a focus primarily on new customer acquisition. It has been.

The partner equation is simple. Industry Awareness by ARN Innovation Awards + Media Exposure by CIOs, CSOs and Computerworld Publications = Strengthening End User Brand Profiles and Positioning.

The recommendation will be extended and will run until Friday, July 30th. Nominations can be submitted by individuals, employees, employers, or business partners based in Australia and for example only. Finalists and winners selected by an executive review board consisting of business leaders from partners, vendors and distributors.

2021 Innovation Awards Category:

PARTNER INNOVATION Partner Innovation recognizes customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of the enterprise, midmarket and SMB, as well as pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers.

TECH INNOVATION Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established new solutions to enhance their customers’ level of innovation, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional services.

Innovation across Australia Innovation across Australia recognizes partners who provide customer innovation headquartered outside the three most populous metropolitan areas in the country. It is a market-leading specialist, growing in difficult end-user environments and generating new ideas and results through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is for partners headquartered outside of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

START-UP INNOVATION Start-up Innovation recognizes market-leading start-ups that are building their own businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. Note: All submissions must be from an Australian-based start-up company starting operations on or after 1 July 2016.

VENDOR INNOVATION Vendor Innovation helps partners deliver innovative solutions and services to their customers, a market for engagement and realization across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking and specialists. Recognize vendors operating a leading approach.

DISTRIBUTOR INNOVATION Distributor Innovation is a distributor that leads ecosystem innovation and growth through a transformative approach to vendor involvement and partner activation across core hardware, software, specialist, incubation and creativity categories. I will commend you.

Personal Innovation Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to the success of their customers, businesses and channels through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technology and marketing positions.

Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame recognizes longtime leaders who have been instrumental in developing and enhancing Australian channels. One individual will be inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame 2021 and will be determined by the Executive Committee of Industry Jury and former Hall of Fame.

