Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, Week 7 Alien Artif Locations: Everywhere





A new week has arrived at Fortnite with fresh quests and collectibles. This is a great opportunity for players who prefer to level their Battle Pass without paying to unlock their content each week. Keeping all your weekly quests and collectibles up-to-date will successfully unlock the maximum tier of your Battle Pass.

Most challenges are relatively easy to complete, but you may need to plan ahead and spend more time than a simple quest. In that case, the player may decide to skip one or two quests. This can easily be compensated for by completing other in-game activities.

XP coins are one of the more fun and easy ways to increase XP gain on Fortnite and were replaced by alien artifacts in the 7th season of Chapter 2. These alien artifacts are similar to older XP coins and are randomly distributed throughout the map each week.

It’s a good idea to pick up the next set of alien artifacts before they are added to the game. If you know where they are, you can collect them all in a relatively short amount of time.

The locations of all alien artifacts in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, and Week 7 are:

Location of the first ancient relics: Dampy Dish Screengrab via Epic Games

There are certain parts of the map that players do not access often. This is mainly due to those locations and the fact that most actions revolve around the center of the map.

To get the first Ancient Artifact southwest of Slurpy Swamp, you need to go to Dampy Dish. Land on the building with the antenna and jump to the lower level. Enter the building through the door where the security camera is installed and look for the bathroom.

The first ancient artifacts are waiting in the first bathroom stall.

Second Ancient Relic Location: Screenshot of Gorgeous Canyon by Epic Games

The second artifact moves to the center of the map. When you reach the center, follow the waterway that flows south. The gorgeous canyon lies between the crater in the middle and Lazy Lake.

As you approach the landmark, you will notice a bridge that looks strange. The artifact floats just below it. You’ll need to destroy the ground floor to get close to the artifact, but be aware that it can fall into the water.

Location of the Third Ancient Relic: Camp Cod Screengrab via Epic Games

The third ancient relic on the list, like the first, is in another far corner of the map. This time, we need to head to Camp Tara, a landmark southeast of Misty Meadows.

After landing on the landmark, move towards its northeast corner. Enter inside a large warehouse-like building. The third ancient artifact floats above the building. You may need to make a ramp to grab it.

Location of Fourth Ancient Relics: Satellite-based screenshots by Epic Games

For the fourth ancient relic, you need to move to another landmark (POI) that is not marked on the map.

The satellite base is located west of Steamy Stacks towards the north end of the map. Unlike elsewhere on the list, this is protected by Henchman, and you need to prepare your weapons before you go looking for the fourth ancient artifact.

Once in the satellite base, you need to take the Henchman out. Henchman can easily be shot down while trying to pick up the fourth ancient relic on the bottom floor.

Location of the 5th Ancient Artif: Screenshot of Stealth Base by Epic Games

The fifth ancient relic is potentially one of the easiest to find. Land on the wall of the Stealth Fortress, enter the landmark from the front door and you will enter the guard tower on the left.

A fifth ancient artifact waits inside the Guard Tower.

The fastest way to pick up all the ancient relics is to collect them one by one in separate matches. You can either leave after picking up an ancient artifact or play the rest of the match if you are looking for practice.

It will be difficult to collect them all at once, but getting a car can help you do just that. Considering playing until the second half of the game while trying to collect everything in one game, it’s best to get some weapons so you don’t get knocked out of the game when trying to steal the ancient one. It’s wise. Artifact.

You don’t necessarily have to collect all the ancient artifacts every week to get the most out of your Battle Pass. Regular weekly challenges are enough. However, if you are trying to unlock all the additional content, you will need to get all the resources to grant the bonus XP. Ancient relics and daily quests are great candidates to do that. Ancient artifacts don’t stack, but you can always use the Supercharge Mechanic to complete your daily quests as efficiently as possible.

