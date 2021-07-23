5 Ways Google Maps Improve Public Transportation





In some cities, jumping on a train, bus, or ferry is a nightmare, but it’s the only way millions of people have to move around every day.

You can rely on experience and good luck to navigate these sometimes chaotic systems, but if you’re a Google Maps user, you just look at the device in your pocket can do. Over the years, this well-known app has built in features that trick odds into improving your daily commute. From combining trains, boats, taxis, and buses like veteran riders to avoiding congestion and freezing subway cars, the Google Maps platform covers you.

Skip crowded and frozen transport

Recently, Google Maps has released a new feature that helps commuters know in advance how busy trains, buses and ferries are.

What do I see on board when I select an itinerary? Questions just below each transport name. A tag for the temperature from below freezing to too hot is displayed. Congestion when reaching capacity from uncrowded, and in-flight accessibility and security.

Knowing the level of congestion you are trying to deal with will help you determine if it is worth the wait for the next train to be seated. Or, if you carry large cargo, make sure no one looks at you deadly.

Some broadcasters also provide live information about how busy they are in general.In the itinerary, this information is just below the name of the station or terminal you need to travel to[ライブ]It is displayed in pink below. Tap it to see a graph of the busiest hours of the day. Tap Popular Times at the top of the screen to see how busy hours change depending on the day of the week.

Please note that not all of this information can always be found for every ride. Google Maps uses artificial intelligence, past position trends, user input, and more to predict congestion. While different data sources are more likely to find information about the number of people on the train at a particular time, in-flight temperature and security depend on what the user is saying to the app. If you don’t have enough data to pass through (that is, if not enough people provide the information), Google Maps will not display it.

If you want to help get this information, Google Maps will prompt passengers to do so randomly. However, you can also add information in advance (or modify what the app already provides) by tapping the tag with a plus sign next to it and selecting one of the available options. increase.

If you live in New York City or Sydney, you can also assess congestion at the train car level. Google is testing this feature in these cities so you can quickly see how to avoid congestion and at the same time stay punctual.

Stay where you are as much as possible

We were all there: you went out with a friend having a good time, but then you remember you were at the mercy of the train schedule.

You don’t have to ask one of your friends to tell Google Maps your last chance to go home and hit the couch. On Android and iOS devices, open the app, set your destination,[ルート案内]Click.Select public transport (the second train icon from the left) at the top of the screen and at the bottom right[出発]Tap. From the pop-up window, depending on the operating system[最後],[設定]Or[完了]Select in the order of.

The app will show you a list of all possible ways to get where you go, starting with the latest ones you go there, so you enjoy your friends a little more and you for that last drink You can be sure that you really have the time.

Get there in time

Do not date the reason for getting angry on arrival. Make sure you arrive on time by letting Google Maps know exactly when you’re leaving.

As before, open the app, set your destination,[ルート案内]Click to select public transport.[出発地]Tap and from the pop-up window[到着地]Choose. You can set it to the exact time of the date, or a few minutes in advance if you want to be more certain. When you’re done[設定](Or depending on the operating system[完了]) To select the most convenient itinerary. Google Maps will tell you how long it will take to start your trip. It takes into account other variables such as distance and transfers, as well as public transport congestion during that particular time period.

Create Google Calendar events on Google Maps to be notified before you depart so you can depart on time. Open the selected itinerary, scroll to the bottom,[カレンダーに追加]Tap. Like all other events in your schedule, you’ll receive a default notification 10 minutes before departure, but 5 minutes before distracting, 1 hour if you need to dress up, or any other time. You can also add to. A frame that works for you.

Narrow your search

If you like to take the train and never die on the bus, be aware that you can exclude the entire mode of transportation from your Google Maps search.

First, open the app, set your destination,[ルート案内]Tap.At the top of the screen[すべてのモード]Tap to see a list of all types of transportation that the platform is considering on the route.By default, these are all always selected, so for example, to avoid having to step into the boat, in the Android app[フェリー]Clear the check box next to. You can clear any number of check boxes.When you’re done, it’s at the bottom of the screen[適用]You can narrow down the results by simply tapping. On iOS[オプション]Select to display the modes and deselect unnecessary modes. To finish[適用]Tap.

Depending on variables such as mobility, time, age, and even the weight you carry, you can choose slower routes, including stations and transportation that are less walking or moving, or wheelchair accessible. To reset the priority on your Android device, enter your destination and[ルート],[最適ルート]Tap in that order. On iOS[ルート案内]After clicking[オプション]Click and from the menu[最適なルート]Choose.

Doing this opens the Root Options window.This window is by default[最適ルート]Set to, it provides an itinerary to reach the sweet spot between all variables.To prioritize, tap the checkbox next to it[適用]Choose.

Share your location

Public transport does not seem to be the safest place for some people around the world. Robbery, harassment, or worse, some of the experiences people have had when traveling their city are sad. Features that make you feel a little safer about commuting can help you spend the day and save your life.

In that case, Google Maps has the option to share your location with one or more users of your contacts, even if you don’t have a Google account. That way, they can track you in real time for a limited period of time while you’re on the move.

To enable this feature on your Android device, tap the avatar in the upper right corner of the screen and[現在地の共有]Choose. On iOS, open the app, tap your avatar,[現在地の共有]so[新しい共有]Choose.

On the next screen, you can choose who can track your whereabouts, how long, from 1 hour to 3 days, or aggressively turn off the feature. Google Maps doesn’t just share your GPS location, but this is actually a good thing. When you share your location on this platform, the people who are tracking you will know if you are walking or driving, where you are now, and how much battery you have left on your device. You can see. This information can be important if something happens in transit.

