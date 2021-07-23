The Google Chromecast HBO Max bundle includes a two-month free service





In the new promotion, WarnerMedia has signed a deal with Google to bundle HBO Max for three months with the Internet giant Chromecast adapter for just $ 15 and offer virtually two months of streamers for free.

Chromecasts with Google TV usually cost $ 49.99. With a bundle price of $ 64.99, users will get a 3-month HBO Max ad-free plan (currently $ 14.99 / month) included in their purchase.

The Chromecast / HBO Max 3-month bundle is available from this link on the Google Store. According to Google, this offer is currently only available to new HBO Max customers until December 31, 2022.

Google has a similar deal to Netflix, offering Chromecast a standard Netflix HD plan for $ 89.99 for six months, offering a discount of over 50% on the service. To take advantage of Netflix benefits, you must set up your eligible Chromecast on your Google TV device and apply the benefits to your Netflix account by March 1, 2022.

On Thursday, AT & T reported that HBO and HBO Max had 2.85 million domestic subscribers, exceeding analysts’ expectations and the telco’s own expectations. The company has increased its guidance for HBO / HBO Max subscribers for the full year 2021 from 70 million to 73 million worldwide.

Chromecast / HBO Max bundles are limited to 3 per customer. If you return your Chromecast within 15 days of receiving it (and if you haven’t taken advantage of HBO Max benefits), you’ll get a full refund of your bill. If you return your device but are already using the benefits of HBO Max, the promotion period will end and you will be charged at the regular HBO Max subscription price without ads.

Launched last fall, Chromecast with Google TV competes with streaming players such as Roku devices, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon’s Fire TV.

The latest generation Chromecast includes a standalone voice-enabled remote control. Built on the Android TV operating system, Chromecast for 4K natively supports apps like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock (older Chromecast models simply go from mobile apps to TVs). “Cast” the video). The Chromecast Adapter also runs Google TV, the new leading entertainment interface for the Internet, which integrates streaming and live TV services, movies, TV shows and other content with personalized and recommended features.

