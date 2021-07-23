



Santa Clara, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today published its 21st Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights corporate progress in key environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas during 2020 and commitment to employees, customers, partners and the global community, despite the impact of COVID-19. doing.

The report, entitled “Fulfill Your Promise,” reinforces Agilent’s commitment to eliminating pandemic unemployment and payroll cuts, meeting customer needs, and providing outstanding customer service.

The theme of this report resonates very well with Agilent’s mission to provide reliable answers and insights that improve quality of life, said Mike McMullen, Agilent’s President and CEO. We have always worked to fulfill our promises, such as improving our environmental business, creating a more diverse and inclusive culture, or ensuring strong governance throughout the company. The pandemic reminded us that we really need to live our corporate value so that we can improve as corporate citizens each year.

Throughout the report, Azilent talked about 14 employees captured during the two COVID-19 blockades in Singapore and Malaysia, and one employee who developed materials using 3D printing skills. Emphasizing stories that show the spirit of employees who have faced challenges over the past year, for frontline workers and another employee who became the first father.

Other highlights of this year’s report are:

Agilent has offset over 2,100 metric tons of carbon through its energy projects. The company also offset annual GHG emissions by more than 1,500 metric tons with solar power at Agilent’s site. Over $ 9 million in donations to universities, hospitals, research and charities. We plan to invest more than $ 1 billion in R & D within three years. We are working with Patrice Zimmerson, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, to expand diversity. For the first time, report information in the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) format.

The Agilents 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data on the environmental and social performance of the 2020 fiscal year (1 November 2019-31 October 2020). Unless otherwise stated, data is recorded company-wide. Azirine publishes its Corporate Social Responsibility Report annually, and the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (Core Options and SASB Standards).

Visit www.agilent.com to view the complete CSR report and learn more about Agilent’s programs, policies, and commitment as an avid and innovative corporate citizen.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a world leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemistry markets, providing insights and innovations to improve quality of life. Agilent equipment, software, services, solutions, and people provide reliable answers to your most difficult questions. The company generated $ 5.34 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, sign up for the Agilent News Room. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

