Behind Huawei’s Innovative Project: Determined to Become a Leader in 5G Technology





Shenzhen, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Chinese Tech Giant-Huawei recently released a global innovation documentary series (https://www.huawei.com/en/facts/voices-of) -huawei / innovation-documentary). The brand is now known worldwide for returning to the top, despite being severely sanctioned by the United States. Huawei has established itself at the Global Center stage by officially becoming the world’s largest network equipment provider. In addition, it has emerged as the largest supporter of futuristic 5G technology.

The three-episode documentary series is about the scientific innovation of high-tech brands around the world and has a broad focus on Huawei. In addition to Huawei, the series also includes the Ghanas RuralStar project, which helps connect remote countries to the Internet to improve healthcare systems, and the TrackAI project, which helps solve children’s vision problems. increase. This series is very popular on social media.

Founded in 1987, Huawei has come a long way in the last 35 years. Recently emerging as one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, Huawei is now the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker with sales of over $ 103 billion. .. Many US-led nations have sanctioned China in the wake of the historic trade war with China by former US President Donald Trump, and Huawei was the main target of the war. However, Chinese tech companies not only survived the war, but also counterattacked and emerged as the world leader in 5G technology.

In addition to the US disconnecting Huawei from chip supply, a Chinese company was also excluded from Germany’s 5G program, but its base station was removed by the UK. However, regardless of all of the above, Huawei succeeded in launching Harmony OS 2.0, which was highly expected by users. HarmonyOS 2.0 is a historic victory for Huaweis and a masterstroke that puts Huawei on the world map of information technology and high-end innovation.

Also featured in the documentary is that Huaweis TrackAI technology has helped diagnose eye diseases in adolescents and children. Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to play a key role in healthcare systems and the company’s core policies, according to Huawei sources. Chinese Tech Giant has invested more than $ 100 billion in R & D over the last decade and has established more than 10 R & D centers around the world. However, Huaweis management believes there is still a long way to go to get a lot of research and support.

In the next episode, we will introduce more innovative technology projects in various fields. According to the documentary, the Huaweis broadband base station helped connect the remote town of Iqaluit in northern Canada near the Arctic to the world. In another project, primarily Africa’s DigiTruck, Huawei and its partners are helping Huawei and its partners bring digital opportunities to many remote Africans, enjoy digital education and change their lives. For hearing-impaired children, Huawei released free Storysign software in 2018. The project is a pioneer in using AI technology to translate the content of children’s books into sign language to help hearing-impaired children learn to read. In the field of automotive manufacturing, Huawei is creating an unprecedented future for information technology, from 5G technology to self-driving cars, setting new benchmarks in the technology industry around the world. Overall, we have an optimistic view of Huawei’s future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005650/en/Behind-Huaweis-Innovative-Projects-Determination-to-be-the-Leader-of-5G-Technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos