Prytek: QAssure Technologies and prooV ™ Inc announce merger





SINGAPORE & LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Integrating QAssure, a leading Asian-based software testing company, with its own technology company, prooV, in line with Pryteks’ strategy for building technology and providing managed services. Is building a new software testing department. After the merger, Prytek will be a major shareholder in providing software testing and Concept as a Service prooV to the global market. Prytek leads the concept of BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform as Service), pulling the entire operation from the enterprise and providing the entire operation solution based on Prytek technology. The group has been active in several sectors such as financial services, cyber & tech education and human resources development. This concept helps CEOs focus on their core business and outsource all banking, software, and education requirements to Prytek.

QAssure and prooV have announced that they have agreed to merge Durairaj Dhanasekaran as CEO under the name of QAssure. QAssure is a Singapore-based market-leading testing company with a continuous testing technology platform and managed services capabilities. Owned by Prytek, prooV is the first and only end-to-end proof-of-concept platform for third-party software, enabling global companies to safely evaluate and adopt the right new technologies in a fraction of the time and cost. Integrated services represent the latest platform for accelerating open innovation, transforming software testing and responding to digital transformation. The integrated entity has a global presence with offices in Asia, the United States, and EMEA. This integration reflects the innovation and customer success commitments shared by the two companies.

Andrey Yashunsky, CEO of Prytek, said the merger is creating a proof-of-concept and digital assurance platform company to help accelerate and accelerate open innovation. With a strong implementation support center based in Singapore, an R & D team based in Israel, and an offshore development team based in India, the best way to build and deliver superior technology and services to meet the needs of global customers. You can bring your heart.

Toby Olshanetsky, CEO and co-founder of prooV, said: “ProoV created the first PoC as a Service platform and used prooV to create the first complete end-to-end solution for adopting technology and innovation. QAssure offers 360 services. Before, during, and after POC, companies evaluate and test multiple technologies at the same time to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production. Can be identified. ”

According to Technavio, the global software testing services market has the potential to grow by US $ 34.49 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating the market’s growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.39%. Companies are beginning to focus more on the quality assurance gained from implementing agile solutions and are investing heavily in the latest quality assurance and software testing service advances.

About QAssure: QAssure Technologies is an independent software testing company founded in 2005. Headquartered in Singapore and expanding to India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United States, QAssure Technologies focuses on specialized QA engineering and testing services with a continuous autonomous verification and verification platform. QAssure Technologies combines an essential combination of value-driven robust domain knowledge, platforms, and outstanding technical capabilities with a fast-growing strategic alliance for cutting-edge IT solutions. With an expanding global footprint, you can meet your software testing requirements with a variety of delivery models and specialized resources.

About Proov: prooV is the first and only end-to-end proof-of-concept platform for third-party software, enabling global companies to safely evaluate and adopt the right new technologies in a fraction of the time and cost. prooV integrates the PoC process into one end-to-end ecosystem. With a simplified configuration and a single point of integration, companies can complete PoCs in days instead of months, run multiple PoCs simultaneously, and quickly implement a variety of pre-selected vendor technology solutions. You can evaluate it. prooV is an essential solution for organizations looking to accelerate innovation.

About Prytek: Prytek is a multinational technology group that builds deep technology and SaaS solutions through BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform-as-a-Service), which combines Deep Tech solutions with managed services and Capital, with liftout capabilities. Offers. The whole operation to create a more efficient business in the future. Leading by industry experts, Prytek builds businesses and ecosystems in the financial services, cyber & tech education, and HR sectors.

