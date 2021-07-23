Cyber ​​Secure IPS Exec’s pioneering patent in cyber physical security wins Top Tech Influencer Award for Innovation





Innovation team is realizing new features

Washington, July 22, 2021 / PR Newswire / -Cyber ​​Secure IPS Innovation Vice President Bobby Nakanelua is an innovator in InterCon’s Technology 2021 on June 25, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to his extraordinary cyber performance And was selected as one of the Top 100 Influencers. Physical security.

Winners Bobby Nakanelua, InterCon Top 100 Innovators & Influencers in Technology 2021

InterCon’s nomination process takes into account the overall impact on the technology industry, the integration of services / products and technology spaces, and the general spirit of innovation. Nakanerua is known throughout the industry for its track record of cutting-edge product development in cyberphysical IT security. This is evident in the growing portfolio of CyberSecure patent owners.

Nakanerua leads the Cyber ​​Secure IPS Innovation Team, which works closely with customers to deliver new capabilities. The team recently developed multiple security detection technologies for cyber-physical protection and management of critical infrastructure, eventually with some new detection algorithms and systems incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Obtained USPTO patent. From a market leadership perspective, this innovation enables CyberSecure teams to solve the complex cyberphysical security and data center growth issues of the world’s largest infrastructure operators.

Scott Rye, CEO and co-founder, introduced Nakanerua at the awards ceremony. “It was no surprise that Bobby was nominated for this award. He has 25 years of unparalleled software development expertise in the IT industry combined with Layer 1 know-how. Our staff listens carefully to our customers, conducts hands-on research and development in the field, and truly innovates enterprise solutions that solve complex business problems, which is the industry standard. “

Steve Sohn, CTO and co-founder, said: “As a developer, I realized that I couldn’t teach the intuition needed to build a real application that addresses a business problem. This award is a very proud achievement for us and Bobby. I am very happy with the entire innovation team. “

About INTERCON An international conference that brings together the most prominent leaders in the field of Internet technology to discuss innovation and provide networking and learning opportunities among closed groups of industry award-winning peers.

For Cyber ​​Secure IPS Global’s leader in cybersecurity, Cyber ​​Secure IPS is a suite of patented software and hardware solutions that are integrated to constantly monitor the physical area and provide overall protection. Is constantly innovating. The world’s most advanced governments and largest data centers are looking to Cyber ​​Secure IPS to protect critical infrastructure. For more information, please visit cybersecureips.com.

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecure-ips-execs-pioneering-patents-in-cyber-physical-security-earn -top-tech-influencer-award-for -Innovation-301339737.html

