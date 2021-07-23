TCS Wins 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award





Tata Consultancy has been recognized for demonstrating innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and the use of best-in-class Google Cloud products and solutions.

Sunnyvale, CA | Mumbai, July 22, 2021: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the world’s leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, will launch Google Cloud in 2020. Selected as Breakthrough Partner of the Year. Innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and use of best-in-class Google Cloud products and solutions.

TCS is a premier Google Cloud partner with a large and growing global talent pool of Google Cloud Certified Consultants. Over the last few months, we’ve won key cloud transformation contracts with marquee leaders in our full-stack service catalog, which includes IT modernization, digital transformation, industry solution offerings, powerful features, accelerators, and differentiators. .. TCS received the 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award for outstanding results across sales, distribution, capacity building, expertise, professional badges, and growing customer base.

TCS invests in the Google Cloud to build industry-specific solutions for industries such as banking and financial services, life sciences and healthcare, retail and consumer packaged products, telecommunications and media, manufacturing, utilities, energy and resources. Promotes innovation and digital transformation. .. Use cases include personalized digital consumer experiences in the retail industry, modernization of manufacturing processes with machines connected to AI, and building multi-cloud platforms for the financial services industry.

Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head of Google Business Unit at TCS, is helping leading companies accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journey by leveraging their contextual knowledge, innovation and intellectual property. I am honored to receive this award. It examines Google Cloud’s agility, innovation leadership, outstanding customer service, and the resulting remarkable growth.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Google Cloud’s Global Partner Ecosystem, is pleased that Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year based on its commitment to Google Cloud business growth and customer success. increase. These annual awards are dedicated to Google, where partners like TCS have end-to-end partnerships across sales, distribution and competencies to support your digital transformation and accelerate growth. It recognizes the important efforts to launch a business unit.

For more information on the TCS Google Cloud Business Unit, please visit www.tcs.com/tcs-google-cloud.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an organization of IT services, consulting and business solutions that has partnered with many of the world’s largest companies in the process of transformation for over 50 years. TCS offers an integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions that leverage consulting-led cognitive. It is delivered through a unique location-independent agile delivery model that is recognized as a benchmark for excellence in software development.

Part of India’s largest multinational business group, the Tata Group, TCS has more than 500,000 of the world’s most trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated US $ 22.2 billion in consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on India’s BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). TCS’s commitment to climate change and its award-winning commitment to communities around the world have earned it the status of leading sustainability indexes such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, please visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS News at @ TCS_News.

Follow @ TCS_News to stay up to date on TCS Global News.

