Google Cloud 2020 Social Impact Partner of the Year





One thing we certainly know is that the way technology is used and adopted has changed dramatically during the pandemic. Maven Wave has been an innovative and consultative force for businesses during these vague and confusing months. In addition to completing complex client projects that respond faster and faster than ever before, Maven Wave has been working on a key initiative to deploy Google Cloud that has made a significant difference in the world.

Google Cloud even praised Atos and Maven Wave under the title of 2020 Social Impact Partner of the Year. Continue reading to learn more about the four groundbreaking projects that helped Atos and Maven Wave win the title of Google Clouds 2020 Social Impact Partner of the Year.

Promoting telemedicine adoption during pandemics by Google Meet

Early pandemic medical institutions needed assistance in implementing telemedicine practices, and so many patients were suddenly worried about direct visits. Many medical institutions implemented telemedicine projects before 2020. Lockdown has accelerated their evolution exponentially. Through a partnership with the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), Maven Wave has deployed the first telemedicine service to support HIPAA compliance via Google Meet and Epic. Maven Wave released a compliant Google Meet video conferencing feature integrated with Epic in a matter of weeks. From March to June 2020, CHA maintained 65-70% of the projected service volume in primary care and 90% of the psychiatric volume, and most of the visits were processed via telemedicine. ..

Fighting the opioid crisis and data

It is a well-known fact that the opioid epidemic has become more serious in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who realize that one of the biggest hurdles behind this epidemic is a data problem that hinders the work of those who seek to bring life-saving resources to the areas and individuals most affected by substance abuse. Almost none. By the way, some people working on harm reduction estimate that 50-90% of overdose is not reported in Texas. Saving lives begins with bridging reporting gaps so that accurately reported information can send resources to the states and communities that need it most. In collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin, Maven Wave has built a digital platform for overdose reporting and tracking hosted on Google Cloud. The goal of the platform was to provide resources for verifying real-time data visualization. This allows you to identify geographic hotspots and direct them to where you need your life-saving medication most.

Pioneer of economic recovery by virtual carrier center

During the pandemic, many had to make the tough decision to dismiss workers in order to satisfy their profits. Observing an astonishing number of unemployed Rhode Islanders, Governor Gina Raimondo finds ways to mitigate the increase in unemployment allowance applications by finding ways to get people back to work using advanced technology. I took action to do so. The Governor, Rhode Island Labor Training Department, and Google Cloud have begun developing an innovative, data-driven, user-friendly online platform called the Virtual Career Center. Maven Wave helped design a center on Google Cloud to take advantage of innovative technologies that help Rhode Islanders get back to work. With the completion of the project, the Maven Waves team has built and delivered the first and most innovative workforce development program of its kind in the United States.

Fight climate change with net zero commitment

Atos became a trendsetter in 2020 because we feel it is one of the most influential efforts we could make in 2020. We aim to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2035. For our industry. They ambitiously promised to reach that benchmark 15 years before the United Nations Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Through this effort, Atos will cut emissions under direct control in half by 2025 and achieve the same reductions for the remaining emissions by 2030. Atos will offset 100% of residual emissions through certified carbon offset projects for all controlled emissions. ..

Atos and Maven Wave look forward to continuing to deliver social impact with enterprise clients beyond the second half of 2021. Click here for more information on these groundbreaking projects and more. Click here for more information on the additional awards and disciplines Google Cloud has awarded to Atos company Maven Wave, including the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Awards in North America for the past three years in a row.

